Midweek Webinar: Innovation in fact-checking in Africa

Fact-checking organisations in Africa have been working around the clock over the past several months to debunk and tackle the damaging spread of misinformation and fake news surrounding covid-19. These organisations have also had to adapt to the changing times, the new normal, in combating fake news and misinformation. How have these organisations adapted to these challenging times? What innovative methods did they have to adopt in order to remain ahead of the curve? What can independent media and other fact-checking organisations do to enable/foster a culture of accuracy in the long-term?

We discuss innovation in fact-checking in Africa as well as some of the region’s challenges and opportunities for fact-checkers and news organisations.

Join Wits Journalism and Jamlab for this Midweek Webinar, the seventh in a series, discussing the above topic and other questions.

When: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 | Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Panellists:

· Ebele Oputa | Programme Officer/Consultant, Partnerships, Dubawa

· Eric Mugendi | Managing Editor, PesaCheck

· Lee Mwiti | Chief Editor, Africa Check

In conversation with Tshepo Tshabalala, Acting Coordinator and Web Editor, Jamlab.

Please register here for this session and we will send you the joining link an hour before the start of the webinar.