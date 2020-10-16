Midweek Webinar | Investigating the Investigators: A discussion around Anton Harber’s So, for the record: Behind the headlines in an era of state capture

Harber’s new book tackles his colleagues and peers with a deep-dive into the highs and lows of recent South African journalism. Does this expose journalists to attack? Is he giving fuel to those who would tear us down? UP Vice-Chancellor and media studies scholar Tawana Kupe and Press Ombud Pippa Green join Harber to discuss media criticism and self-criticism.

When: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 | Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Panellists:

In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, Head of Wits Journalism.

Please register here for this session and we will send you the joining link an hour before the start of the webinar.