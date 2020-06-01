Midweek Webinar: Is Covid-19 creating a media divide? Navigating reporting on China and Africa

Media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role across the globe providing practical information, holding government accountable, requiring responsible behaviour from citizens and influencing perceptions. While the virus is spreading across international borders and into communities, news stories have become a vital source for advising and informing citizens and governments. Misinformation and fake news, however, have caused discrimination and xenophobia in Africa and China and caused misunderstandings and heated debate online.

This webinar will discuss the implications of different narratives in media coverage of the pandemic, particularly in the context of Africa-China relations; assess the role of journalists in reporting on the pandemic; and consider tools for reporting and fact-checking.

Speakers:

Eric Olander , Host of the China Africa Project and Podcast, online partner of the Africa-China Reporting Project (host)

, Host of the China Africa Project and Podcast, online partner of the Africa-China Reporting Project (host) Jeremy Goldkorn , Editor-in-chief and podcast host, SupChina (TBC)

, Editor-in-chief and podcast host, SupChina (TBC) Professor Zhang Yanqiu , Deputy Dean of the Institute of Community with Shared Future and Director of the Africa Communication Research Centre at the Communications University of China, Beijing

, Deputy Dean of the Institute of Community with Shared Future and Director of the Africa Communication Research Centre at the Communications University of China, Beijing Oluwamayowa Tijani, COVID19 fact checker @AFPFactCheck

When: 3 June 2020

Time: 13:00 CAT (11:00am GMT)

Register here and we will send you the joining link.