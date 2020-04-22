Midweek Webinar: Reporting the Covid crisis

Midweek webinar On Reporting the Covid crisis

Journalists around the world are grappling with the biggest story of their lifetimes. The task raises many challenges: how to deal with a highly complex subject where even the experts don’t have all the answers? How to report in a way that minimises risk to themselves? How to tell interesting and captivating stories when direct contact with sources, colleagues and editors is greatly reduced? How to deal with the emotional stresses that arise both personally and professionally?

Join Wits Journalism staff and students for our Midweek Webinar, the third in a series, for a discussion of these and other questions.

When: Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Register here