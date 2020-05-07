Midweek Webinar: Teaching journalism under Covid

Along with the institutions they belong to, journalism schools have had to give up their usual methods of teaching in the light of the Covid-19 crisis. It is particularly difficult to teach practical skills to students remotely, and under circumstances when doing reporting carries particular risks. How are j-schools adapting to the pandemic? The job market is shrinking further as the news media suffer devastating economic blows – what does this mean for students’ future prospects? How do professional development courses need to change? Journalists’ relationship with audiences is changing, and we have to rethink the role of journalism as such. What are the implications for all kinds of journalism education?

Join Wits Journalism for our Midweek Webinar, the fourth in a series, for a discussion of these and other questions.

When: Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Panellists:

In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, Head of Wits Journalism.

Register here and we will send you the joining link.