New Frame seeks Podcast Producer and Host

CPAM: NEW FRAME VACANCY
Job Description : Podcast Producer & Host for Radio New Frame
Employer name: Centre for Pan African Media : New Frame
Contact person name: Kola Mavume
Email Address: admin@newframe.com
Contact number: 010 020 6764
Position type: Full time
Qualification and experience
• Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or Broadcast communication.
• At least two years relevant experience in professional, full-time podcasting.
• Strong knowledge of and interest in politics and current affairs with a focus on progressive politics in SA and globally.
Necessary skills
• Solid writing, organisational, editorial decision-making, technical skills relevant to podcasting, ability to produce sound-rich and creative podcast packages and voicing skills.
• Ability to consistently perform in a highly detailed and deadline-oriented environment.
• Ability to build rapport and trust with people from diverse backgrounds.
Position Objectives and Responsibilities:
• Generate ideas for podcasts.
• Research for packages, scripts and episodes.
• Set up interviews with relevant guests across the globe.
• Edit and produce packages for podcasts.
• Host and present podcast episodes.
• Plan and help build a forward diary for the podcasts.
Web: newframe.com
Closing date: 13 July 2021. Please provide covering letter, CV and three examples of podcast packages.