News24 seeks an audio producer

Employer: News24

News24 is looking for a talented audio producer, with a passion for digital news, to join our multimedia team based in Johannesburg or Cape Town. The successful candidate will produce original audio content for News24. We need someone who is passionate about audio journalism – who can listen to hours of audio, and then stitch it together to create cohesive shows. The job is hands on – the successful candidate will be expected to record both in studio and out in the field. Furthermore, the candidate should be detail-oriented, deadline-driven, and be comfortable working both in a team and independently – you’ll be expected to lead and be led on various audio projects.

Main purpose of the role:

Overseeing the production of weekly shows and pitch fresh ideas for original audio content; Telling narrative, character-driven audio stories. The job requires someone with have a high-level knowledge of audio production, podcasts and episode concepts; great storyteller who is committed to journalism reporting principles.

Main responsibilities:

Source, record and edit audio for weekly podcasts;

Ability to pitch, record, script and edit long form narrative audio stories;

Preparing topic themes and questions for guests;

Write accurate scripts, headlines and text to accompany podcast.;

Assist with publishing audio on the News24 platforms;

Maintain a strong diary with original story ideas;

After-hours and weekend work will be required at times;

Help with the production / editing of News24’s existing podcast series.

Required skills and attributes:

Good technical knowledge of audio equipment;

A passion for news and current affairs.

Confidence in producing stories under pressure with speed and accuracy;

Excellent English-language writing.;

Strong interviewing skills.;

A developing network of contacts;

Ability to use the Adobe Creative Suite (Audition, Premiere, Photoshop, and basic After Effects);

A motivated team player that can take initiative when needed;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills: the ability to successfully and effectively liaise with a variety of stakeholders;

Ability to troubleshoot in studio and field environments;

Ability to work well under pressure.

Skills that would be an advantage:

The ability to do voice-overs;

Multimedia skills such video and photography.

Qualifications and experience:

A relevant tertiary education in journalism;

At least three year’s experience in recording and editing/mixing audio;

Valid driver’s licence.

Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable candidates from the designated groups.