News24 seeks Night News Editor

Job Description

Main purpose of the role:

To set the news agenda for News24 as night news editor by identifying, assigning and editing stories of national interest and importance.

Key responsibilities:

Identify, assign and edit fast news stories of national interest and importance.

Ensure all news copy is factually correct, contextually accurate, balanced and meets News24 adopted standards and those of the Press Code.

Assist the news editor in the processing and subbing of original copy.

Assist the news editor in the processing of wire copy.

Compile a strong preliminary diary which will assist the news editor to set the agenda for the following day.

Taking on a senior role in the team, including actively participating in diary meetings, managing the performance of reporters and identifying news events, story ideas and current affairs developments News24 should cover.

Prioritising active oversight of the site’s traffic, and constantly improving the quality of our offering to users.

Skills and competencies:

Excellent leadership skills

Excellent people-relations skills

Excellent verbal and written skills

Good time management, the ability to multitask effectively and follow through

Problem-solving ability

Detail orientated

Excellent planning and organising skills

Able to work under extreme pressure

Show initiative and act independently

Resilient

Inquisitive



Minimum requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification

At least five years of experience in hard news. Experience in assigning or sub-editing news will be a plus.

Newsroom management experience would be preferential

A demonstrated understanding of online news production, particularly the speed required of the medium.

Thorough working knowledge of news production, ethics and the media environment

Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable

candidates from the designated groups.