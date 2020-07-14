News24 seeks Night News Editor

Main purpose of the role:

To set the news agenda for News24 as night news editor by identifying, assigning and editing stories of national interest and importance.

 

Key responsibilities:

  • Identify, assign and edit fast news stories of national interest and importance.
  • Ensure all news copy is factually correct, contextually accurate, balanced and meets News24 adopted standards and those of the Press Code.
  • Assist the news editor in the processing and subbing of original copy.
  • Assist the news editor in the processing of wire copy.
  • Compile a strong preliminary diary which will assist the news editor to set the agenda for the following day.
  • Taking on a senior role in the team, including actively participating in diary meetings, managing the performance of reporters and identifying news events, story ideas and current affairs developments News24 should cover.
  • Prioritising active oversight of the site’s traffic, and constantly improving the quality of our offering to users.

 

Skills and competencies:

  • Excellent leadership skills
  • Excellent people-relations skills
  • Excellent verbal and written skills
  • Good time management, the ability to multitask effectively and follow through
  • Problem-solving ability
  • Detail orientated
  • Excellent planning and organising skills
  • Able to work under extreme pressure
  • Show initiative and act independently
  • Resilient
  • Inquisitive


Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • At least five years of experience in hard news. Experience in assigning or sub-editing news will be a plus.
  • Newsroom management experience would be preferential
  • A demonstrated understanding of online news production, particularly the speed required of the medium.
  • Thorough working knowledge of news production, ethics and the media environment

Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable
candidates from the designated groups.

