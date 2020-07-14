News24 seeks Night News Editor

Job Details
Job Description
Main purpose of the role:
To set the news agenda for News24 as night news editor by identifying, assigning and editing stories of national interest and importance.
Key responsibilities:
- Identify, assign and edit fast news stories of national interest and importance.
- Ensure all news copy is factually correct, contextually accurate, balanced and meets News24 adopted standards and those of the Press Code.
- Assist the news editor in the processing and subbing of original copy.
- Assist the news editor in the processing of wire copy.
- Compile a strong preliminary diary which will assist the news editor to set the agenda for the following day.
- Taking on a senior role in the team, including actively participating in diary meetings, managing the performance of reporters and identifying news events, story ideas and current affairs developments News24 should cover.
- Prioritising active oversight of the site’s traffic, and constantly improving the quality of our offering to users.
Skills and competencies:
- Excellent leadership skills
- Excellent people-relations skills
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Good time management, the ability to multitask effectively and follow through
- Problem-solving ability
- Detail orientated
- Excellent planning and organising skills
- Able to work under extreme pressure
- Show initiative and act independently
- Resilient
- Inquisitive
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- At least five years of experience in hard news. Experience in assigning or sub-editing news will be a plus.
- Newsroom management experience would be preferential
- A demonstrated understanding of online news production, particularly the speed required of the medium.
- Thorough working knowledge of news production, ethics and the media environment
Given the employment equity policy of Media24, preference will be given to suitable
candidates from the designated groups.