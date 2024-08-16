Opportunities to attend 20th African Investigative Journalism Conference

The biggest gathering of working journalists on the continent is back for its 20th edition in 2024! The African Investigative Journalism Conference returns to Wits University from October 30 to November 1, and the Wits Centre for Journalism is pleased to announce a number of exciting opportunities that will assist journalists in Africa in taking part.

2024 Masterclass

AIJC, in partnership with SKUP (the Association for Critical and Investigative Press in Norway) and Bellingcat, will host an intensive training course on the latest investigative journalism techniques, taking place over three days immediately preceding conference (27 to 29 October). The masterclass will focus on digital forensics, verification and OSINT tools, and will be conducted by the Bellingcat team in English.

Masterclass attendance fellowships will be granted to experienced investigative journalists and trainers from African countries, based on their track records and recent work as reflected in their application answers. Fellows can also apply for additional travel and accommodation support (excluding home-country transport, insurance, visas, personal in-country transport, or hotel incidentals).

Successful applicants need valid passports and must arrange their own visas if required, and must be available to travel from October 25/26 to November 1/2/3, 2024.

Deadline: Applications close on August 30 and successful applicants will be contacted by the month’s end.

Please follow this link to complete the application.

Attendance Fellowships

Practicing investigative journalists under the age of 30 can apply for a fellowship to attend #AIJC2024, which will cover major travel costs, including flights, visas, shuttles, accommodation and meals.

Requirement: In applying for this fellowship, applicants must commit to producing at least one piece of investigative journalism (online, print, or broadcast) inspired from material gathered at the 2024 conference, to be published no later than three months after its conclusion. Applicants must also provide proof of identity to verify their age.

Deadline: September 10, 2024.

Click here to apply.