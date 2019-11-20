Phumelela Gaming seeks an intern

Internships Gauteng Province

We are looking for a vibrant, willing to learn journalist who has a keen interest in horseracing and related journalism.

Requirements:

A relevant degree in Journalism, English or Communications or a National Diploma in Journalism, Media Studies, or Communications.

Excellent command of the English language, both written and spoken.

High attention to detail.

Must be able to meet tight daily deadlines.

Good work organisation, time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure.

Self-motivated, positive, proactive and delivers quality work.

Must have strong interpersonal skills.

No criminal record.

Valid driver’s licence.

Own car.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in gaining experience working in a dynamic, high-pressure environment with a team of specialist journalists and editors.

Responsibilities and duties:

Sourcing and writing articles for various racing publications.

Assisting journalists and editors with research.

Administrative tasks.

Conducting interviews telephonically or in person.

Attending race days at the Highveld racecourses.

The position is a full-time, six-month contract. This contract will be reviewed each month.

Once the internship is completed, a full-time position will be offered to candidates who have met the performance criteria.

Candidates must be willing to work unconventional hours and unconventional work days.

Stipend: R5000