Phumelela Gaming seeks an intern

We are looking for a vibrant, willing to learn journalist who has a keen interest in horseracing and related journalism.

Requirements:

  • A relevant degree in Journalism, English or Communications or a National Diploma in Journalism, Media Studies, or Communications.
  • Excellent command of the English language, both written and spoken.
  • High attention to detail.
  • Must be able to meet tight daily deadlines.
  • Good work organisation, time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure.
  • Self-motivated, positive, proactive and delivers quality work.
  • Must have strong interpersonal skills.
  • No criminal record.
  • Valid driver’s licence.
  • Own car.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in gaining experience working in a dynamic, high-pressure environment with a team of specialist journalists and editors.

 

Responsibilities and duties:

  • Sourcing and writing articles for various racing publications.
  • Assisting journalists and editors with research.
  • Administrative tasks.
  • Conducting interviews telephonically or in person.
  • Attending race days at the Highveld racecourses.
  • The position is a full-time, six-month contract. This contract will be reviewed each month.
  • Once the internship is completed, a full-time position will be offered to candidates who have met the performance criteria.
  • Candidates must be willing to work unconventional hours and unconventional work days.

 

Stipend: R5000

Candidates who are interested in this position and who meet the requirements, may forward their CVs  to TebogoD@bettingworld.co.za