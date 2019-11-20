Phumelela Gaming seeks an intern

Internships Gauteng Province
We are looking for a vibrant, willing to learn journalist who has a keen interest in horseracing and related journalism.
Requirements:
- A relevant degree in Journalism, English or Communications or a National Diploma in Journalism, Media Studies, or Communications.
- Excellent command of the English language, both written and spoken.
- High attention to detail.
- Must be able to meet tight daily deadlines.
- Good work organisation, time management skills and the ability to work well under pressure.
- Self-motivated, positive, proactive and delivers quality work.
- Must have strong interpersonal skills.
- No criminal record.
- Valid driver’s licence.
- Own car.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in gaining experience working in a dynamic, high-pressure environment with a team of specialist journalists and editors.
Responsibilities and duties:
- Sourcing and writing articles for various racing publications.
- Assisting journalists and editors with research.
- Administrative tasks.
- Conducting interviews telephonically or in person.
- Attending race days at the Highveld racecourses.
- The position is a full-time, six-month contract. This contract will be reviewed each month.
- Once the internship is completed, a full-time position will be offered to candidates who have met the performance criteria.
- Candidates must be willing to work unconventional hours and unconventional work days.
Stipend: R5000
Candidates who are interested in this position and who meet the requirements, may forward their CVs to TebogoD@bettingworld.co.za