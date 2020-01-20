Quartz Africa seeks South Africa Correspondent

Quartz Africa is seeking a generalist journalist with strong writing skills to cover southern Africa and contribute to its creative storytelling and innovative journalism.

Quartz prides itself on its coverage of the new global economy, and we’re looking for a reporter who wants to tell stories of Africa’s important and evolving role in that context. We’re looking for a writer to provide original insights on the news, reported scoops, and informed analysis, covering business, entrepreneurship, development, politics, culture, and more. Developing fresh ways to look at impactful developments coming out of the region and translating them into interesting, provocative articles is a central challenge of this job.

Your responsibilities would include both pitching stories and taking assignments, working closely with the Quartz Africa editor. The ideal candidate would be as comfortable poring over MTN’s balance sheet as explaining the cultural importance of Netflix’s latest show or identifying tomorrow’s up and coming innovators and startup business leaders across southern Africa.

The successful candidate will have a strong sense of how to write a headline and frame a story and take an entrepreneurial approach to their work. They’ll also be able to convey curiosity and humor in their writing and to use alternative story forms and data. International experience and languages are a plus. Ideally this journalist will be based in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and five links to relevant work. The links matter most.

This role is best suited to a reporter with at least one to five years’ experience. International experience and languages are a plus.

Submit applications by 31 January 2020. Click here to apply.

Quartz, found online at qz.com, is a business news venture owned by Uzabase.

Enterprise Values

Quartz recruits talent for two salient attributes or qualities:

Force of Ideas : At the center of Quartz work are the ideas within our writing. We believe that ideas–to the good and not–have consequence. Our highest work is bringing rigor, insight, intellectual honesty, to that ultimate purpose of separating the bad from the good, and giving voice to the latter.

: At the center of Quartz work are the ideas within our writing. We believe that ideas–to the good and not–have consequence. Our highest work is bringing rigor, insight, intellectual honesty, to that ultimate purpose of separating the bad from the good, and giving voice to the latter. Spirit of Generosity: Quartz seeks in its ranks a spirit of generosity–a natural disposition in each colleague toward service and selfless conduct. Quartz writing should be cut from the same cloth–critical on the merits but informed by charity and forbearance in measuring motive and personal character.

Quartz is committed to building a team that includes a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives. We aim to be a place where a diverse mix of dedicated people will want to come, to stay, and do their best work. We strongly encourage applicants who are people of color, LGBTQ, women, people with disabilities, and/or formerly incarcerated people, and a college degree is not required. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, please let us know. We are an equal opportunity employer, and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family orientation, marital status, country of origin, citizenship, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or any other category protected by local, state, or federal laws.

Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.