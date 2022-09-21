REGISTER: Jamfest 2022

Jamfest invites African civic tech innovators, media makers, journalism innovators, and other interested parties to attend the annual conferences.

Jamlab Africa and the Civic Tech Innovation Network (CTIN), both projects from the University of the Witwatersrand, will be hosting their joint hybrid annual conferences held between 3 – 27 October 2022 under the theme #Unplugged22 (but still connecting). #Unplugged22 will have virtual sessions and activities from 3 to 20 October 2022 and the in-person event will be between 24 to 27 October 2022 at Tshimologong Precinct in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Both Civic Tech Innovation Forum (CTIF) and Jamfest promise exciting, power-packed programmes at this year’s #Unplugged22 conference that will enrich both communities of African civic tech and media innovators. We are thrilled to connect with the global community virtually, and also reconnect in-person for the first time in two years. We have connected virtually with the rest of the world for over two years and have been online more than at any other time in our history. It is with this context that #Unplugged22 attendees can expect a hybrid experience for 2022; where the virtual and in-person sessions will have quality and stripped-down conversations about the effects of digitalisation on shared experiences.

The Jamfest component of #Unplugged22 will stimulate conversations about new approaches within the skills, product and disruptive media innovation spheres. Some highlight Jamfest sessions are on Solutions journalism featuring Ruona Meyer, and both Tulanana Bohela, and Princely Glorious, from Ona Stories in Tanzania explore the opportunities and challenges of the Metaverse for African media makers. CTIF’s programme will feature exciting plenaries with continental and international speakers, workshops, a full month exhibition, and more, all focusing on key current issues in the African civic tech space including governance, urban cities, participatory approaches, sustainability and funding, end-user experiences, the significance of a community of practice and other relevant issues.

Organisers invite diverse African stakeholders from the current and potential civic tech user community, government, NGO, CSO, journalism, media, education and entrepreneurship fields to attend #Unplugged22.

Registration for Virtual #Unplugged:

Tickets are free. Click here to book your ticket and plug into the virtual #Unplugged22 sessions on the Airmeet platform, which is freely available through your browser or the Airmeet App

(download from your mobile app store)

Registration for the in-person #Unplugged:

Tickets are free. Click here and book your ticket for the in-person #Unplugged22 conference which will be located at the Tshimologong Digital Innovation precinct in Johannesburg, South Africa. CTIF will be for 4-days from Tuesday, 25 October – Thursday, 27 October 2022, and Jamfest will be for 2-days from Monday, 24 October – Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

We look forward to having you at #Unplugged22 #Jamfest22

For further enquiries and media interviews contact:

• Nkosinathi Mcetywa (Civic Tech Innovation Forum) at info@civictech.africa

• Jamfest at info@jamlab.africa