REGISTER: The 18th African Investigative Journalism Conference

The 18th African Investigative Journalism Conference is set to take place from 31 October, 2022 to 2 November, 2022 at the Wits Science Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This year’s programme will return in-person and is packed with hot discussions, interesting work from across the continent, cutting-edge digital tools and plenty of opportunities to meet and network. A top range of speakers will tackle topics such as health, climate change, the environment, migrancy, gender violence, artificial intelligence for newsrooms, the Metaverse for journalists and Follow the Money – investigating illegal financial movements.

Registration is now open and space is limited, so book now.