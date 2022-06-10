Request for Applications: Internews Investigative Reporting Subgrants

Internews invites journalists, registered innovative Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) with a focus on media and community media in South Africa’s two provinces of Gauteng and KZN to submit proposals for Investigative Reporting subgrants.

Up to FOUR subgrants will be offered, each with an amount of USD4500 split over a three-month implementation period.

ELIGIBILITY

Journalists, innovative CSOs and community media houses are eligible to apply for the subgrant. The CSOs need to be registered as an NPO in South Africa and should have a focus in the media landscape. Applicants can undertake the proposal in collaboration, for example, with a partner organization, media house or journalists that fits the eligibility criteria.

FOCUS AREAS

Internews will offer subgrants to support conflict sensitive work in the following areas:

Race and ethnicity, e.g., hate crimes

Diversity and Inclusion, e.g., in workplaces such as newsrooms, amplifying women and youth voices, the LGBTQIA+, etc.

Civil unrests e.g., riots, lootings, and protests

Immigration tension, e.g., xenophobia and Afrophobia

Political conflict, e.g., elections,

Land and resource conflicts

Religious conflicts

Taxi wars

Please note that conflict sensitive work is not limited to the above-mentioned areas, but any conflict sensitive issues that are underexplored are also welcome.

DEADLINE

The deadline for submission of applications is 8 July 2022 at 17:00 SAST (All documents should be in MS Word and Excel and emailed to sdube@internews.org and copy mphiri@internews.org).

Late application will not be considered.

APPLICATION DOCUMENTS

Find the full, detailed call for applications here.

Find the application form and requirements here, and the budget template here.

All questions regarding this sollicitation should be directed via email to sdube@internews.org with copy to mphiri@internews.org.