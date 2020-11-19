Rhodes University’s School of Journalism and Media Studies seeks Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer/Lecturer levels

Academic, Eastern Cape Grahamstown

R 455373 – R 780477

The School of Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University in Makhanda, South Africa, is consistently ranked among the best in Africa. With two positions opening, this is a time of transformation. We are looking for two experienced colleagues at Associate Professor/ Senior Lecturer/ Lecturer level in the areas of digital, media and/or cultural studies. Candidates from within our field as well as related disciplines are warmly encouraged to apply. Feel free to peruse our website and contact any member of our team to find out more about us.

Recognising that diversity is important in achieving excellence, Rhodes University especially encourages South African members of underrepresented designated groups to apply. Spouses and Partners of existing staff members are also encouraged to apply.

Requirements

A PhD in Digital Media Studies/Media Studies/Cultural Studies or cognate disciplines required for applicants applying at Associate Professor/ Senior Lecturer levels. Candidates should have experience in teaching in the following disciplinary areas at the intersection of culture, media and society, preferably from a critical perspective: Digital Media Studies, Media Studies, Cultural Studies but also Critical Data Studies, Sociology of the Media, Social Theory, Political Economy of the Media etc.

Associate Professor:

Considerable teaching experience at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels required including Masters and PhD levels. Research supervision of Masters and PhD degrees to completion required.

Senior Lecturer:

Teaching experience at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels required. Research supervision of at least Masters’ degrees to completion required.

Lecturer:

A PhD in Digital Media Studies/Media Studies/Cultural Studies or cognate disciplines required. Candidates who are close to complete a PhD may be considered, provided convincing evidence is submitted. Tutoring, practical facilitation and some teaching experience required. Ability to teach in the following disciplinary areas at the intersection of culture, media and society, preferably from a critical perspective: Digital Media Studies, Media Studies, Cultural Studies but also Critical Data Studies, Sociology of the Media, Social Theory, Political Economy of the Media etc.

For additional information on the requirements on the different levels, please refer to the Academic Role Profile.

It is essential that prospective candidates read the role profile, further particulars relating to this post and ensure that all relevant documentation is submitted.

Please note that this appointment will be made in line with the requirements of the Employment Equity Act of RSA and the University’s recruitment and selection policies and equity strategies. The initial focus will be on equity candidates.

In terms of Immigration Legislation (Act No. 13 of 2002 & Regulations), international staff members (non-SA citizens) have to comply with the provisions of the Act. This therefore means that the period of employment to non-SA citizens will be guided by the validity period of the work permit. In line with legislation governing employment of foreign nationals, employment contracts will be offered on the basis that a development plan would be implemented for the transfer of skills to a South African resident. The onus is on candidates to ensure that they are in possession of a valid work permit before the commencement of employment at the University, failing which the employment with Rhodes University will be terminated.

Application process:

The following documents are required:

An application form;

A comprehensive CV and relevant qualifications, including academic transcripts;

An article you are most proud of (this is relevant to Associate Professor/Senior Lecturer applicants)

A substantial motivation which tells us: Your research trajectory Your teaching approach and experience Describes any associations, networks or other projects that bridge your academic project to wider society. What value will you bring to our School and University? The level you are applying for, your interest in the post and suitability in light of the requirements. How you could contribute to our critical and decolonial scholarly project in your substantial motivation letter.



VERY IMPORTANT: The system DOES NOT allow for multiple attachments. This means that candidates should submit all the above documentation as one single attachment

If you have any questions or experiencing challenges on the system, please contact Ms Ntosh Gongqa on 046 603 8616 or submit your application to jobs-red@ru.ac.za

Failure to submit such documentation will result in an application not being considered. Please examine the following documents:

The selection process that will be followed for this post including the process of short-listing, the interview etc, is contained in the document above. The Full Minimum Requirements against which candidates are to be measured are outlined in the requirements document.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of the interview date.

Remuneration

Associate Professor Level: Basic salary: R654, 471 per annum Approximate cost to company: R926, 889 per annum

Senior Lecturer Level: Basic salary Pension/Provident fund: R549, 913 per annum Approximate cost to company: R781,303 per annum

Lecturer Level: Basic salary Pension/Provident fund: R455, 373 per annum Approximate cost to company: R639, 418 per annum



All applications will be treated in strict confidence. These positions are advertised as permanent posts, but the University may opt to appoint on a fixed-term contract of not less than three-years. The University reserves the right not to proceed with the filling of the post. An application in itself does not entitle the applicant to an interview. Please apply online by accessing the Rhodes University Website.

Closing Date: 30 November 2020

If you are not contacted within 30 days from the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful

Other Benefits: 13 cheque, group life, medical aid, retirement fund, funeral benefit

Ad Visible Until: 30 November 2020

Ref: RU000417/MM

Vacancy Type: Permanent

