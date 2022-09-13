SACOMM Annual Conference 2022

South African Communications Association Annual Conference: 14 – 16 September 2022

The South African Communications Association (SACOMM) Annual Conference will be taking place at Wits University from 14 – 16 September. This year’s theme is Unravelling Big Tech: Power and the Global South.

The plenary address will be presented by Bruce Mutsvairo (Utrecht University) on Towards An Architectonic Explication of Technology: a south-south standpoint

The three-day conference seeks to bring together academics to debate and engage in professional communication practices in southern Africa.

The event kicks off at 9am at the Wits School of Accounting.

See the full programme here