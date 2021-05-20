Skills courses at Wits Journalism offered on a blended basis

Wits Journalism’s popular skills courses have been reconfigured in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Usually offered in a block-release format (two weeks full-time) during the mid-year break, they will now be offered on a blended basis.

This means that courses covering fields like TV/Video Journalism, Photojournalism and Radio Journalism will run through both online and face-to-face activities. The pattern was used successfully in 2020, and is being used again this year. Face-to-face classes are only held to the extent allowed by national and university regulations, and with full Covid precautions in place.

The courses are aimed at Wits Journalism’s postgraduate students, both career-entry and mid-career, but are also available to certificate students.

Head of Wits Journalism Adj Prof Franz Krüger said the programme enabled working journalists the chance to build their skill sets and improve their employability as they face job insecurity in a difficult economic climate.

“In addition, we are increasingly seeing interest in our courses from people who are not professional journalists, but who have an interest in learning journalistic skills to use privately or in whatever field of work they are in.

“The rise of disinformation and ‘fake news’, as well as the Covid-19 crisis, have increased awareness of the importance of reliable and trustworthy information. Professional journalists are no longer the only gatekeepers. More and more people want to be active in public discourse, and we offer courses that enable them to do so with skill and integrity.”

Taught by experienced professionals, the courses can be taken individually, leading to a Wits University Certificate of Competence. Under some conditions, the certificates can be turned into credits towards a post-graduate degree.

Courses available include:

TV/Video Journalism

Radio/audio Journalism

Photojournalism

Online journalism

Introduction to financial reporting

Apply soon as space is limited!

Courses to be taught in the second semester are also available for a stand-alone certificate. Click here for a full list.

Are you interested in enrolling in a full postgraduate degree from 2022? See the journalism study programmes overview for the options available. Journalists with experience may be eligible to enrol even if they don’t have an undergraduate degree, via our Recognition of Prior Learning route.

Email sibusisiwe.ndlovu@wits.ac.za for further information.