Skills courses at Wits Journalism to be offered on a blended basis

Wits Journalism’s popular skills courses have been reconfigured in the light of the Covid-19 crisis. Usually offered in a block-release format (two weeks full-time) during the mid-year break, they will now be offered on a blended basis in the second semester, starting mid-July.

This means that courses covering fields like TV/Video Journalism, Photojournalism and Radio Journalism will run through online activities, including practical work. Some face-to-face teaching will be arranged as long as national and university restrictions allow. Other courses, like Online Journalism, Introduction to Financial Journalism and others, will run purely online. (Full list below.)

The courses are aimed at Wits Journalism’s postgraduate students, both career-entry and mid-career, but are also available to certificate students.

Head of Wits Journalism Adj Prof Franz Krüger said the programme enabled working journalists the chance to build their skill sets and improve their employability as they face job insecurity in a difficult economic climate.

“In addition, we are increasingly seeing interest in our courses from people who are not professional journalists, but who have an interest in learning journalistic skills to use privately or in whatever field of work they are in.

“The rise of disinformation and ‘fake news’, as well as the Covid-19 crisis, have increased awareness of the importance of reliable and trustworthy information. Professional journalists are no longer the only gatekeepers. More and more people want to be active in public discourse, and we offer courses that enable them to do so with skill and integrity.”

Taught by experienced professionals, the courses can be taken individually, leading to a Wits University Certificate of Competence. Under some conditions, the certificates can be turned into credits towards a post-graduate degree.

Courses on offer:

How to apply: All certificate courses cost R9 000. To register, fill in the application form and email it to journinfo@wits.ac.za