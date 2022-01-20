SOS is looking for a National Coordinator

SOS is looking for a National Coordinator to commence work as soon as possible. The closing date had been extended to Monday 31 January 2022. SOS is offering a one year, contract, renewable annually based on performance and availability of funding.

Please submit a CV not exceeding four pages AND a motivation letter to kerrybh777@gmail.com by close of business Monday 31 January 2022. The position is based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

This is a senior position where the successful candidate will be responsible for strategic leadership; planning,

budgeting and fundraising; representing the Coalition in the public domain; organisational development and governance (including human resource management);and programme management.

Essential Understanding of and commitment to democracy and social justice.

A minimum of three years’ experience in a CSO, preferably in a senior position.

Self-starter with an ability to self-manage, multi-task, pay attention to detail, plan and implement efficiently, and work under pressure.

Experience in budgeting, fundraising and building and maintaining donor relationships.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent people management skills.

Excellent computer skills (MSOffice suite).

Ability to speak one or more indigenous South African languages fluently.

Desirable

A degree in one of the following fields: development, journalism, media studies or law.

Organisational development experience and a vision for sustainable growth of the organisation.

Understanding of the public broadcast and online media sectors.

Remuneration

The salary range is R31 000 – R36 000, depending on experience, and all inclusive (i.e. no benefits). There will be scope for a salary adjustment depending on funds raised by the candidate.

SOS is firmly committed to developing Black and women’s leadership in the civil society sector, and

Black women are especially encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified via email or telephone by no later than Monday 14 February 2022. Late applications may be accepted at the discretion of the organisation, and the organisation reserves the right to head hunt or re-advertise if a suitable candidate is not found.