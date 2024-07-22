South African media celebrates excellence in journalism at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) and Standard Bank held a successful and prestigious awards ceremony on Saturday night to honour the best of SA journalism.

This year’s Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards edition, held at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, was a testament to the dedication, passion, and courage of journalists who relentlessly strive to tell South Africa’s stories.

Lucas Ledwaba was crowned Journalist of the Year, earning high praise from the judges for his “intensely poignant writing” and “commendable journalism.” His work has highlighted critical issues facing South Africa, challenging authorities to act on behalf of marginalised communities.

The Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year award was presented to Julia Evans of Daily Maverick. Her exceptional piece, based on research from the University of Stellenbosch, explored the feasibility of electric vehicles in the minibus taxi industry, showcasing her potential as a future leader in journalism.

The late James Clarke was posthumously honoured with the Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his impeccable ethics and excellence in the journalism craft. Clarke’s legacy as an activist journalist who rallied public support against the National Party Government’s plans to mine the Kruger Park remains a beacon of inspiration. His humour and wit also endeared him to readers through his columns and books. Below are other award winners;

The Hard News category was taken by both Zikhona Tshona of Newzroom Afrika for the story, “Ofentse” and Slindelo Masikane of eNCA for the story “Best Escape”.

Lizeka Mda, the convener of judges, expressed deep gratitude to her fellow judges for their dedication and expertise in the adjudication process. Despite receiving 573 entries, the total number of items reviewed, including bodies of work, reached 655 – an increase of 55 from last year. Mda noted significant growth in the Indigenous, Community, and Investigative Journalism categories, attributing this to the ease of the online entry process.

Nwabisa Makunga, the newly elected SANEF chairperson, lauded the awardees, stating, “These awards showcase and celebrate South Africa’s excellent journalism. They honour the sacrifices made by journalists every day, who tell the story of our country with so much courage, passion, and dedication. The impact of their work to advocate for social justice and to hold power to account is often unseen, but it is significant. For this, we must celebrate them. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Lungisa Fuzile, Chief Executive of Standard Bank South Africa, emphasised the enduring power of journalism in an age dominated by social media. “Journalism is more than just a profession; it is a powerful force that shapes our future. Through the lens of a camera, the stroke of a pen, and the click of a keyboard, you have the ability to influence public opinion, drive social change, and hold power to account. Stories have the power to inspire, to inform, and to ignite action. By capturing the essence of our people and their stories, you preserve our heritage and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our collective identity.”

He further underscored the importance of press freedom, calling it the cornerstone of a vibrant and functioning democracy. “It is critical for the nation to protect the rights of journalists to report without fear of censorship or retribution. At Standard Bank, while we support initiatives like the Sikuvile Awards to promote excellence in journalism, we are also reviewing other ways in which we can support local publications,” Fuzile added.

The judges are Tyrone August, Kim Cloete, Ryland Fisher, Pippa Green, Portia Kobue, Thabo Leshilo, Mapi Mhlangu, Lesley Mofokeng, Ruth Motau, Andile Ntingi, Neo Ntsoma, Sue Olswang, Mary Papayya, Gus Silber and Beauregard Tromp.