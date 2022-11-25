State of the Newsroom 2021: Outside the Mainstream

The Wits Centre for Journalism released its latest State of the Newsroom Report during a webinar launch on 24 November. Report editor Alan Finlay was joined by Nadia Bulbulia, Executive Director of the National Association of Broadcasters, Mia Malan, Editor-in-chief at Bhekisisa, and Dr Kate Skinner, Director of the Association of Independent Publishers.

The report looks back on 2021 and explores whether innovative media start-ups, data journalism and local media hold the promise for a revitalised media landscape in South Africa. The focus of this issue is on local print and online media, and on what we call ‘independent’ news outlets – donor-funded organisations such as amaBhungane, Bhekisisa and GroundUp, as well as newer start-ups such as The Outlier.

We include a commentary on the status of community radio in South Africa, and continue our discussion on data journalism, how data can be used better in newsrooms to produce more reliable information in the public interest, and to rebuild trust in the media. We also analyse the past five years of media releases from the South African National Editors’ Forum to determine what prevents journalists from reporting freely when they go out on assignment.

Download the full report here.