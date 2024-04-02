Strengthening crime and court reporting in South Africa

The Wits Justice Project is a project housed within the Wits Centre for Journalism, aimed at strengthening justice journalism in South Africa.

In January and February the Justice Project, supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, embarked on a national training programme aimed at equipping junior reporters with basic crime and court reporting skills. Ten training workshops were held at venues across the country, including Polokwane, Mbombela, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town, Kimberley and Potchefstroom, and three sessions in Johannesburg.

The training was facilitated by Wits Justice Project coordinator and Wits Centre for Journalism lecturer Dr Nechama Brodie, together with veteran journalist and former newspaper editor Kevin Ritchie, and journalists Dr. Candice Baily and Dianne Hawker.

Over 100 journalists received training across the ten sessions, many of which were also attended by representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), who gave special presentations for reporters on prosecutions and court processes.

If you are interested in attending future training offered by the Wits Justice Project, please email Lineo Leteba at lineo.leteba@wits.ac.za.