Strengthening journalism education in Africa

The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ), together with the School of Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University, is now implementing the second iteration of Unesco’s “Global initiative for excellence in journalism education” project.

The purpose of the project, which is supported by the Google News Initiative, is to build on Unesco’s work started in 2007, which identified 12 journalism schools in Africa as schools with the potential to meet a high level of excellence in journalism education.

“Much has changed in the journalism training and education landscape in Africa since 2007,” said WCJ lecturer and project coordinator Alan Finlay. “In this new iteration of the project, which runs until the end of March 2024, we expect to identify a much wider net of institutions, colleges and NGOs offering good journalism education and training throughout the region.

“We won’t be ranking institutions, but rather offering a framework for journalism schools to identify gaps in their training and education programmes that could be strengthened,” he said.

This framework – or set of criteria for “excellence” – will be developed through a series of regional discussions with trainers and educators on the continent. Centres will then be invited to apply for a small grant to implement a new initiative over a six-month period.

Through these small grants, the project aims to help 10 journalism schools, colleges or NGOs on the continent improve and update their current curricula and training programmes so that they can better respond to the major changes in the communication environment in their countries and region.

At the same time, an estimated 100 schools will be exposed to new thinking and networking about what “excellence” means for journalism schools in Africa today. In these ways, the project aims to improve the strength and sustainability of the journalism ecosystem in African countries.

How you can get involved:

Participate in the regional meetings. Online regional meetings for journalism educators and trainers will be held in each of the five regions in Africa (Southern Africa, East Africa, Central Africa, West Africa and North Africa) in March and April.

Complete the online survey to help you identify gaps in your education programme.

Apply for a small grant from Unesco to kick-start a new activity in your institution or organisation (only institutions that have completed the online survey will be able to apply).

If you would like to learn more about the project or participate in any of the above activities, please contact Alan Finlay at Alan.Finlay@wits.ac.za.