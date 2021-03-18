Study Development Communications with Wits University – Now Online

Following last year’s highly successful offering of the Wits University Development Communication Certificate A course, Wits Journalism is very happy to announce that it will be offering the course again this year.

Aimed at NGO and other communicators, the course promotes the ideas and skills of participatory communication as a catalyst for behavioural change and social development, and aims to provide students with the practical and theoretical skills necessary to make their communication more effective. The course leads to a Certificate of Competence at postgraduate level. Find details here.

Dates: 12 April to 28 May 2021

Cost: Course fees are covered through the CHARM consortium

How: The course will be run entirely online. Students should expect to participate in around two hours in scheduled classes per week, on videoconference. Assignments, reading, discussions will take the total time commitment to around a day a week, though the other activities can be undertaken around work and other commitments. It does mean students will need a reliable Internet connection.

Further information: devcomm@journalism.co.za or Makane.phiri@wits.ac.za.

Course facilitator: Dr Boikaego Seadira

Applications: Please complete the application form (Sections 1 & 3 only) and return to Makane.phiri@wits.ac.za . Note that space is limited.

Closing date for applications: 4 April 2021