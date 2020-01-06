Submit your entry for the 2020 Radio Awards

Radio stations across the country – be they commercial, public broadcasters, community or campus – are invited to submit their entries of excellence for The Radio Awards 2020, via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za.
Over the past 10 years, the prestige of The Radio Awards has seen industry participation grow from an initial 196 entries to nearly 1900 in 2019, with almost 200 radio stations across the country vying to receive top honours in setting the benchmark for radio professionals to strive towards.
The online entry system provides comprehensive details of entry requirements and criteria. Stations will have until 24 January 2020 to submit their potentially award-winning work, and can follow these 3 easy steps to submit their entry:
STEP 1: Register your profile via The Radio Awards website, www.radioawards.co.za, complete the registration form and click submit. Already have a profile from last year? Use your username and password to login via the website – www.radioawards.co.za
STEP 2: Once logged in, you will be redirected to The Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left side to navigate your way around the entry system.
STEP 3: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the toolbar on the left of the screen. Ensure that you complete all the fields required for each entry you wish to make.
The complete list of categories for which entries have already opened is:
- Afternoon Drive Presenter
- Afternoon Drive Show
- Breakfast Show
- Breakfast Show Presenter
- Business and Finance Show
- Community Project
- Content Producer
- Daytime Show
- Drama Programme
- Field News Reporter
- Multi-Channel Promotion
- Music Show
- News and Actuality Show
- News Bulletin Reader
- Night-time Show
- Station Imaging
- Radio Innovation
- Promotions Stunt/Event
- Radio Documentary
- Sports Presenter
- Sports Show
- Traffic Presenter
- Weekend Radio Show Podcast
- Internet Radio Show
- Podcast
- Bursary Award
- Bright Star
- Hall of Fame
- Lifetime Achiever
- Station of the Year
Mark these dates!
- 20 November 2019 – entries open
- 24 January 2020 – entries close
- 18 April 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner takes place in Sandton
For enquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu | NkanunuP@tisoblackstar.co.za | 011 340 9465
Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.
Visit www.radioawards.co.za for more information.