Submit your entry for the 2020 Radio Awards

Radio stations across the country – be they commercial, public broadcasters, community or campus – are invited to submit their entries of excellence for The Radio Awards 2020, via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za.

Over the past 10 years, the prestige of The Radio Awards has seen industry participation grow from an initial 196 entries to nearly 1900 in 2019, with almost 200 radio stations across the country vying to receive top honours in setting the benchmark for radio professionals to strive towards.

The online entry system provides comprehensive details of entry requirements and criteria. Stations will have until 24 January 2020 to submit their potentially award-winning work, and can follow these 3 easy steps to submit their entry:

STEP 1: Register your profile via The Radio Awards website, www.radioawards.co.za, complete the registration form and click submit. Already have a profile from last year? Use your username and password to login via the website – www.radioawards.co.za

STEP 2: Once logged in, you will be redirected to The Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left side to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the toolbar on the left of the screen. Ensure that you complete all the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

The complete list of categories for which entries have already opened is:

Afternoon Drive Presenter

Afternoon Drive Show

Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show Presenter

Business and Finance Show

Community Project

Content Producer

Daytime Show

Drama Programme

Field News Reporter

Multi-Channel Promotion

Music Show

News and Actuality Show

News Bulletin Reader

Night-time Show

Station Imaging

Radio Innovation

Promotions Stunt/Event

Radio Documentary

Sports Presenter

Sports Show

Traffic Presenter

Weekend Radio Show Podcast

Internet Radio Show

Podcast

Bursary Award

Bright Star

Hall of Fame

Lifetime Achiever

Station of the Year

Mark these dates!

20 November 2019 – entries open

24 January 2020 – entries close

18 April 2020 – The Radio Awards gala dinner takes place in Sandton

For enquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu | NkanunuP@tisoblackstar.co.za | 011 340 9465

Stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.

Visit www.radioawards.co.za for more information.