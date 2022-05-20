The Campaign for Free Expression Seeks Project Manager

Project Manager
Closing Date: 31 May 2022
The project manager will be responsible for building CFE’s public profile, stimulate awareness and discussion of the importance of FoE and tackle the issues of FoE in South Africa
The Project Manager will be responsible for the following duties:.
- Working with us to develop a strategy and plan for FoE advocacy in South Africa
- Taking responsibility for the implementation of that strategy
- Leading, planning, implementing, monitoring and evaluating projects to ensure the effective and efficient execution of project deliverables.
- Budget design and maintenance
- Building a network of FoE supporters/activists/lawyers
- Organising swift and effective responses to attacks on or threats to FoE
- Working with cognate organisations with an interest in FoE
- Reporting on developments and trends, developing and compiling an annual report, writing research and opinion pieces and maintaining a social media presence on these issues
- Organising activities to promote and popularize the principle of free expression
- Writing op-eds and other media activities
- Monitoring FoE and responding
- Plan panel discussions/webinars/guest speakers
- Conceptualise and implement FoE Gala Dinner
- Conceptualise and implement FoE festival
- Maintain media database
The Project Manager must meet the following criteria:
- Strong, tough, self-driven person able to work well with diverse organisations and individuals
- NGO/NPO experience
- Comfortable in a strictly non-partisan ethos
- Proven ability to implement plans and projects effectively
- Knowledge of FoE, media/journalism and/or the world of art and culture.
- Communication skills, particularly in social media
- Strong media networks
Applications can be emailed to: recruitment@freeexpression.org.za