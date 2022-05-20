The Campaign for Free Expression Seeks Project Manager

Closing Date: 31 May 2022

The project manager will be responsible for building CFE’s public profile, stimulate awareness and discussion of the importance of FoE and tackle the issues of FoE in South Africa

The Project Manager will be responsible for the following duties:.

Working with us to develop a strategy and plan for FoE advocacy in South Africa

Taking responsibility for the implementation of that strategy

Leading, planning, implementing, monitoring and evaluating projects to ensure the effective and efficient execution of project deliverables.

Budget design and maintenance

Building a network of FoE supporters/activists/lawyers

Organising swift and effective responses to attacks on or threats to FoE

Working with cognate organisations with an interest in FoE

Reporting on developments and trends, developing and compiling an annual report, writing research and opinion pieces and maintaining a social media presence on these issues

Organising activities to promote and popularize the principle of free expression

Writing op-eds and other media activities

Monitoring FoE and responding

Plan panel discussions/webinars/guest speakers

Conceptualise and implement FoE Gala Dinner

Conceptualise and implement FoE festival

Maintain media database

The Project Manager must meet the following criteria:

Strong, tough, self-driven person able to work well with diverse organisations and individuals

NGO/NPO experience

Comfortable in a strictly non-partisan ethos

Proven ability to implement plans and projects effectively

Knowledge of FoE, media/journalism and/or the world of art and culture.

Communication skills, particularly in social media

Strong media networks

Applications can be emailed to: recruitment@freeexpression.org.za