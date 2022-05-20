The Campaign for Free Expression Seeks Project Support Intern

The Campaign for Free Expression (CFE) is a new organization dedicated to the protection and advocacy of free expression (FoE) across southern Africa. CFE is committed to protecting and expanding the right to free expression for ALL, and enabling EVERYONE to exercise this right to the full, whether it by speaking out, by protesting, by revealing information, by blowing the whistle on wrong-doing, by arguing, debating, writing, painting, composing or just by shouting out an opinion. CFE is strictly non-partisan.

12 MONTHS PROJECT SUPPORT INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME X 2

Are you a young and highly motivated individual with an eagerness to learn and improve your business acumen? Then you are just the kind of person that we would like to join CFE. This is an opportunity to join a young, growing organization, enter the world of work, gain experience and contribute to human rights advocacy.

As a Project Support Intern you will undertake various tasks in support of project delivery, including:

· Supporting the Project Team in the delivery of projects in an efficient and effective manner

· Taking minutes

· Conducting research

· Managing other administrative tasks as and when required

· Conducting and capturing surveys

· Reporting on developments and trends, a social media presence on these issues

· Assist with organising activities to promote and popularize the principle of free expression

· Assist in implementing CFE annual gala dinner

· Conceptualise and implementing annual FoE festival

The Project Support Intern must meet the following criteria:

· Comfortable in a strictly non-partisan ethos

· Excellent English

· Post Matric Qualification preferably Journalism/ Public Relations /Communications

· Excellent attention to detail

· Excellent organisational skills

· Excellent verbal and written skills

· Microsoft Office skills (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint)

· Reliable and responsible

· The ability to work as an individual as well as part of a team

· Highly motivated and driven

· Residing in Gauteng

· Willing to learn

Applications close on 31 May.

Applications can be emailed to: recruitment@freeexpression.org.za

More details here