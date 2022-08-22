The China-Global South Project Seeks Multimedia Producer (Remote)

POSITION: Multimedia Producer (Africa)

LOCATION: Remote

STATUS: Part-Time (4 hours per day M-F)

SALARY: Negotiable depending on experience

START DATE: Immediately

OVERVIEW:

The China-Global South Project (CGSP) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit digital media initiative

dedicated to exploring every facet of China’s engagement in Africa and throughout the Global South.

CGSP produces daily and weekly editorial content that is distributed across multiple channels to a wide

cross-section of stakeholders around the world, including policymakers, diplomats, journalists, scholars,

students, and people of all backgrounds interested in Chinese global affairs.

ROLE:

CGSP is looking for a talented Multimedia Producer to join our team. The ideal person for this role is

someone who is passionate about media production with a proven track record in audio editing

(podcasts), video production, and basic graphic design skills. If you love to play with pixels, make great

stuff, and work with some really smart people then this is a fantastic opportunity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Edit weekly audio podcasts each week and modify the templates for the accompanying graphics.

• Edit weekly news videos (simple clips).

• Provide production support for a new TikTok channel.

• Build web pages from the daily editorial output in the newsletters and podcasts.

• Modify graphic templates for web ads, promotional banners and other graphics used on the

website.

MUST HAVE SKILLS:

• Expert knowledge of either Garageband or Adobe Audition audio editing applications.

• Intermediate knowledge of video editing using either Adobe Premier or Final Cut Pro.

• Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop is needed to modify templates and create simple graphics.

• Familiarity with Canva to build more complex infographics, animations, and video graphics.

• Fluency in current social media trends in Africa.

NICE TO HAVE SKILLS:

• Knowledge of French and/or Arabic is preferred but not required.

• Experience using WordPress and other digital publishing platforms.

• A strong interest in new technology, streaming trends, content distribution, and metrics.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO DO IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO APPLY:

1. Prepare your resume and a short cover letter to tell us a bit about yourself.

2. Include 3 links to examples of your audio editing skills and 3 links of videos you’ve cut.

3. Send everything to jobs@chinaafricaproject.com with MULTIMEDIA PRODUCER in the subject

line.

Due to the high number of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants.

This position is remote and open only to African nationals currently residing on the continent. Women and

those individuals from under-represented communities are especially encouraged to apply for this

position. CGSP is an equal opportunity employer.