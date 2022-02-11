The Citizen Justice Network seeks to appoint an intern

The Citizen Justice Network seeks to appoint an Intern, based in Johannesburg.

Issued: 11 February 2022

Closing date: 18 February 2022

About the Wits Citizen Justice Network (CJN)

Citizen Justice Network is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The project brings together the established networks of paralegals and community radio stations to improve journalism and people’s access to justice. We help paralegals turn cases into stories that can educate and provide access to basic legal advice and service through radio.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree/diploma or a post-matric certificate.

African languages

A keen interest in social justice and community media.

Ability to create and maintain filling and administration systems.

Ability to multi-task and work to deadlines.

Interest in paralegal advice offices and/or community radio.

Willing to travel long distance trips.

Advantageous:

As an intern you will be required to:

Take charge of the administrative duties of the project.

Work with Communications and Stakeholders Officer to develop digital content to be shared on media platforms especially for Facebook and twitter; write blog posts.

Assist the producer with admin around content development plan.

Assist the Project Coordinator with events co-ordination: Trainings, workshop and Conference etc.

Responsible for ensuring that the selection and retention policy is applied.

Data base administration

Daily social justice sector issues monitoring.

Information Management.

Administration of the Budget, Quotations and Purchase Orders

General Office Administration

Customer Relations

Enquiries only: Jacob.Ntshangase@wits.ac.za

Please send your applications to Bukeka.Mkhosi@wits.ac.za

The Citizen Justice Network reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more about the Citizen Justice Network, refer to www.citizenjusticenetwork.org