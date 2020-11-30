The Citizen seeks a Digital Night Supervisor

The Citizen has a vacancy in its Johannesburg offices for a Digital Night Supervisor, reporting to the Digital Editor. The suitable candidate will be part of a vibrant, forward-thinking team.
The Digital Night Supervisor will be responsible for to enhancing all aspects of the website, including writing and curating news, sub-editing, uploading of content and general administrative duties.
This dynamic individual will be responsible for driving traffic and actively growing the online audience with stellar content.
Responsibilities
- Actively driving website traffic.
- Ensure the website is up to date with the latest news.
- Chase and follow up on breaking news as it happens.
- Daily and evening maintenance, updating and scheduling of content across The Citizen’s digital platforms.
- Writing, editing and processing content in line with the publication’s style.
- Uploading and editing photos and videos.
- Promotion of content on social media platforms in line with the company’s digital strategy.
- Work with the various editorial teams to ensure lively, interesting online pieces.
- Monitoring of wires, social media and competitor sites for breaking and/or relevant news.
Requirements
- Relevant degree in journalism, multimedia or related fields.
- Proven track record in mainstream media, preferably online media.
- Excellent command of the English language.
- Experience in the digital environment.
- Strong computer skills and a good knowledge of the web, multimedia and social media.
- Hunger to learn and develop quickly in a deadline driven environment.
- Can work independently or as a member of a team.
- Can take direction well.
- Display an interest in digital media technology and innovation.
- Work accurately with speed and focus.
- Willing to work evening shift.
- Ability to sub-edit and write clean, accurate, and grammatically correct copy, quickly.
Advantages
- Experience with CMS, web software and Adobe Photoshop.
- Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO.
- Video editing skills.
Other Requirements
- Valid driver’s license a must.
- Own vehicle a must.
- No criminal record
- Solid references
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Digital Night Supervisor
Closing date for applications: 08 December 2020.
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.