The Citizen seeks a Digital Night Supervisor

by | Nov 30, 2020 | 0 comments

The Citizen has a vacancy in its Johannesburg offices for a Digital Night Supervisor, reporting to the Digital Editor. The suitable candidate will be part of a vibrant, forward-thinking team.

The Digital Night Supervisor will be responsible for to enhancing all aspects of the website, including writing and curating news, sub-editing, uploading of content and general administrative duties.

This dynamic individual will be responsible for driving traffic and actively growing the online audience with stellar content.

Responsibilities

  • Actively driving website traffic.
  • Ensure the website is up to date with the latest news.
  • Chase and follow up on breaking news as it happens.
  • Daily and evening maintenance, updating and scheduling of content across The Citizen’s digital platforms.
  • Writing, editing and processing content in line with the publication’s style.
  • Uploading and editing photos and videos.
  • Promotion of content on social media platforms in line with the company’s digital strategy.
  • Work with the various editorial teams to ensure lively, interesting online pieces.
  • Monitoring of wires, social media and competitor sites for breaking and/or relevant news.

 

Requirements

  • Relevant degree in journalism, multimedia or related fields.
  • Proven track record in mainstream media, preferably online media.
  • Excellent command of the English language.
  • Experience in the digital environment.
  • Strong computer skills and a good knowledge of the web, multimedia and social media.
  • Hunger to learn and develop quickly in a deadline driven environment.
  • Can work independently or as a member of a team.
  • Can take direction well.
  • Display an interest in digital media technology and innovation.
  • Work accurately with speed and focus.
  • Willing to work evening shift.
  • Ability to sub-edit and write clean, accurate, and grammatically correct copy, quickly.

 

Advantages

  • Experience with CMS, web software and Adobe Photoshop.
  • Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO.
  • Video editing skills.

 

Other Requirements

  • Valid driver’s license a must.
  • Own vehicle a must.
  • No criminal record
  • Solid references

 

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Digital Night Supervisor
Closing date for applications:  08 December 2020.
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.