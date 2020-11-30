The Citizen seeks a Digital Night Supervisor

The Citizen has a vacancy in its Johannesburg offices for a Digital Night Supervisor, reporting to the Digital Editor. The suitable candidate will be part of a vibrant, forward-thinking team.

The Digital Night Supervisor will be responsible for to enhancing all aspects of the website, including writing and curating news, sub-editing, uploading of content and general administrative duties.

This dynamic individual will be responsible for driving traffic and actively growing the online audience with stellar content.

Responsibilities

Actively driving website traffic.

Ensure the website is up to date with the latest news.

Chase and follow up on breaking news as it happens.

Daily and evening maintenance, updating and scheduling of content across The Citizen’s digital platforms.

Writing, editing and processing content in line with the publication’s style.

Uploading and editing photos and videos.

Promotion of content on social media platforms in line with the company’s digital strategy.

Work with the various editorial teams to ensure lively, interesting online pieces.

Monitoring of wires, social media and competitor sites for breaking and/or relevant news.

Requirements

Relevant degree in journalism, multimedia or related fields.

Proven track record in mainstream media, preferably online media.

Excellent command of the English language.

Experience in the digital environment.

Strong computer skills and a good knowledge of the web, multimedia and social media.

Hunger to learn and develop quickly in a deadline driven environment.

Can work independently or as a member of a team.

Can take direction well.

Display an interest in digital media technology and innovation.

Work accurately with speed and focus.

Willing to work evening shift.

Ability to sub-edit and write clean, accurate, and grammatically correct copy, quickly.

Advantages

Experience with CMS, web software and Adobe Photoshop.

Basic knowledge of HTML, SEO.

Video editing skills.

Other Requirements

Valid driver’s license a must.

Own vehicle a must.

No criminal record

Solid references

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital Night Supervisor

Closing date for applications: 08 December 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.