The Citizen seeks a Senior digital reporter

Remuneration: Market Related

Province: Gauteng

City: Industria West

An opportunity for a Senior Digital Reporter exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the Digital News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

Plan and write fresh, accurate copy to deadline for all platforms in co-operation with the Digital News Editor and Editor.

Researching of articles.

Verifying statements and facts.

Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.

Interviewing sources.

Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.

Covering important events/issues timeously.

Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation.

Liaising with editors, sub-editors, design and photographers.

Establishing and maintaining a network of contacts.

Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.

Availability to work overtime and on weekends.

Monitor social media to pick up news leads and story ideas.

Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.

Assist with online administrative functions as directed.

Create, publish and promote multimedia content.

Guide, train and coach junior staff members.

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.

Newsroom writing experience.

Five years’ plus mainstream journalism experience.

Skills:

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.

Communication skills.

Relationship-building skills.

Aptitude:

Ability to work accurately.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

High degree of professional journalistic conduct.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s license a must.

Own vehicle a must.

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Senior Digital Reporter

Closing date for applications: 27 November 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.