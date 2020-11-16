The Citizen seeks a Senior digital reporter

Remuneration:            Market Related
Province:                     Gauteng
City:                             Industria West

An opportunity for a Senior Digital Reporter exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:
To cover news events assigned by the Digital News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Plan and write fresh, accurate copy to deadline for all platforms in co-operation with the Digital News Editor and Editor.
  • Researching of articles.
  • Verifying statements and facts.
  • Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.
  • Interviewing sources.
  • Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.
  • Covering important events/issues timeously.
  • Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation.
  • Liaising with editors, sub-editors, design and photographers.
  • Establishing and maintaining a network of contacts.
  • Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.
  • Availability to work overtime and on weekends.
  • Monitor social media to pick up news leads and story ideas.
  • Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.
  • Assist with online administrative functions as directed.
  • Create, publish and promote multimedia content.
  • Guide, train and coach junior staff members.

 

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

  • Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news.
  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.
  • Newsroom writing experience.
  • Five years’ plus mainstream journalism experience.

Skills:

  • MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.
  • Communication skills.
  • Relationship-building skills.

Aptitude:

  • Ability to work accurately.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • High degree of professional journalistic conduct.
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team.

 

Other Requirements:

  • Valid driver’s license a must.
  • Own vehicle a must.

 

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Senior Digital Reporter
Closing date for applications:  27 November 2020.
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.