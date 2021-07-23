The Citizen seeks a Sport reporter

Province: Gauteng City: Industria West – Roodepoort Type: Permanent

The Citizen is seeking to employ a general sports reporter, with a focus on rugby and cricket , and a sound knowledge of local football, within the editorial department, reporting to the Head of Sport.

The position will require the candidate to work for print and digital platforms and will involve sub-editing and content-loading administrative tasks.

Purpose of the job:

To cover sports events assigned by the Sports Editor and Head of Sport and to write accurate and well-written sports stories for daily publication in The Citizen’s sports pages and up-to-the minute content across all digital platforms.

Main Responsibilities:

Production of accurate and well-written sports copy for both the daily newspaper and the website.

Establishing and maintaining a following on Twitter.

Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.

Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.

Covering important events/issues timeously.

Establishing a network of contacts.

Liaising with photographers about specific events.

Contribute on the production side of both print and digital.

Maintaining of good relationship with colleagues.

Knowledge/Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Journalism.

Wide knowledge and passion for sport, in particular sound knowledge of rugby and cricket.

3 years’ relevant experience in a similar position.

Skills:

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.

Excellent people and relationship-building skills.

Knowledge and understanding of digital publishing platform WordPress or similar platform.

Attitude:

Ability to work accurately and efficiently.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to work individually on a project or in a team environment.

Deadline driven.

Innovative and independent.

High degree of professional Journalistic conduct.

Proven journalistic track record.

Knowledge of media and publishing law

Excellent writing skills and ability to create editorial and multimedia content.

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s licence.

Own reliable vehicle.

Solid references.

Required to work on weekends, public holidays and nights.

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Sport Reporter

Closing date for applications: 6 August 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.