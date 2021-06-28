The Citizen seeks Digital Editor

Province: Gauteng City: Industria West Type: Full-time

DIGITAL EDITOR

The Citizen is seeking a Digital Editor who will ensure a robust, engaging web presence through the production and publication of original written and multimedia content.

SCOPE

The Digital Editor at The Citizen reports directly to the Publisher and is responsible for most of what is published online under the banner of this established news brand in South Africa.

The ideal candidate is someone with a passion for news and what drives the conversation every day in South Africa. They should be able to work well with a young, committed team of online journalists chasing breaking news, writing engaging headlines and creating the kind of buzz that comes from keeping a finger on the pulse of what it means to be South African and a globally conscious citizen too.

If you are bright and competitive, willing to work odd hours at times, have insatiable curiosity and a passion for stories, and aren’t afraid to voice your opinion and stamp your character on a website, then this is the job for you.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement strategies for generating meaningful and engaging content (primarily in news, sport, lifestyle and business) that garners a high volume of visits and encourages awareness and excitement among South African readers.

Maintain quality and consistency across all citizen.co.za platforms with special attention to driving increased traffic, memberships and brand visibility.

Lead the processes that will follow the pipeline of brainstorming, assignment, production, editing and publication.

Ensure overall quality and relevance of content on all of The Citizen’s digital platforms are of a high standard.

Analyse statistics by working closely with the data analyst and discuss these on a regular basis with the relevant role players in order to grow the digital audience

Grow and develop multimedia content.

Ensure that social media platforms are used optimally.

Manage the process of taking consumer-targeted web content from concept to publication by overseeing and working with the digital editorial and sales teams.

Requirements

Five years’ experience in a similar position.

Target-driven

Relevant degree or diploma in journalism

Proven journalistic track record

Knowledge of media and publishing law

Knowledge of online business and advertising a plus

Proven social media and multimedia experience

Excellent writing skills and ability to create editorial and multimedia content

Have excellent communication skills and an ability to work individually on a project or in a team environment

Excellent people skills

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s licence.

Own reliable vehicle.

Solid references.

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital Editor

Closing date for applications: 9 July 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.