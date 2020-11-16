The Citizen seeks Junior digital reporter

Remuneration: Market Related

Province: Gauteng

City: Industria West

An opportunity for a Junior Digital Reporter exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

Covering important events/issues and breaking news timeously.

Use sources, documents, computer-assisted reporting, and other journalistic tools to develop, report and write exclusive/unique stories.

Work with the Digital News Editor in the development of story and project ideas.

Create online/multi-media and social media content.

Do fact checking of all articles you write.

Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.

Establishing a network of contacts.

Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation.

Ability to work overtime and on weekends.

Monitor electronic news outlets to pick up on news leads and story ideas.

Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.

Assist with online administrative functions as directed.

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news.

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.

Newsroom writing experience.

Between 1 – 3 years’ mainstream journalism experience.

Skills:

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.

Communication skills.

Relationship-building skills.



Aptitude:

Ability to work accurately.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

High degree of professional journalistic conduct.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s license a must.

Own vehicle a must.

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Junior Digital Reporter

Closing date for applications: 27 November 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.