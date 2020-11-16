The Citizen seeks Lifestyle journalist online & print

Remuneration: Market Related
Province: Gauteng
City: Industria West
The Citizen has a vacancy for a features writer specialising in lifestyle for online and print in its Johannesburg editorial department. The position is ideal for an energetic, self-motivated person interested in working in a digital-first environment who is digitally savvy.
The role will be split between covering lifestyle and entertainment content with a focus on health, fitness and wellness, décor, books, arts, theatre, and food.
The ideal candidate would be a self-starter who comes with a great contact book who can secure exclusive stories, should not be camera shy and should be able to easily put together a story with fresh comment.
This position is for someone who understands how to take a social media story forward, who understands the difference between a UB and a PV and what SEO means and why it’s important. The ideal candidate should be accustomed to working on various online communication tools.
The candidate must have the ability to assume ownership of his/her work to ensure we place a quality product in the hands of our readers.
You should be brimming with ideas, be able to work in a fast-paced environment and understand how to prioritise work. You will be required to file for print, online and premium on a regular basis.
The successful candidate will report directly to the Head of Lifestyle
Main Responsibilities
Lifestyle content:
- Working on lifestyle-related content with a focus on health, fitness and wellness through stories, interviews, feature content, listicles, etc.
- Working on travel, décor, DIY, etc.
- Working on the arts including theatre, books, etc.
- Occasionally working on news stories as and when required
- Posting to social media and ensuring there is a proper social media plan with a focus on lifestyle content that ties into the bigger social media plan for Citizen.co.za – lifestyle
- Adhering to deadlines
- Must be willing to work in a team and independently
- Occasional travel required
Requirements:
Minimum Qualifications
- Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent a must
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field
- At least three years’ experience in journalism, communications, marketing, public relations, advertising, social media or related media field and writing/reporting experience
- A portfolio of work that demonstrates reporting, writing, photography, video skills as well as successful social media engagement.
- Good general knowledge on a wide variety of lifestyle and entertainment topics as well as a good understanding of the technicalities of online and how it operates
- Note: Position may require shift work and after hours work where required and necessary.
Knowledge/Experience
- Excellent reporting, researching, interviewing, writing and storytelling skills
- Can write with urgency for digital products and provide meaning and context for print products
- Ability to handle multiple assignments and deadlines simultaneously and produce accurate work at a high volume
- Use research to tailor stories to fit the audiences for print and digital products
- Be familiar and comfortable with standards for avoiding libel and slander, and have a good grasp of the legalities of filing for online
- Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment and be committed to learning throughout their career
- A demonstrated interest in pop culture
Skills
- MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook
- Excellent communication, language, networking and people skills
- Excellent research skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline-driven
- High degree of professional journalistic conduct
Other requirements:
- Valid driver’s licence a must
- Own vehicle a must
- Ability to work irregular hours
- Solid references
- No criminal record
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: LIFESTYLE JOURNALIST ONLINE & PRINT
Closing date for applications: 27 November 2020
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.