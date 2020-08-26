The Citizen seeks online sub-editor

Remuneration: Market Related Province: Gauteng City: Industria West

The Citizen requires the services of a skilled copy sub-editor.

General:

Must be competent as a copy sub.

Must be able to work according to strict deadlines.

Must be passionate about online news and newspapers and have a strong news sense and interest in current affairs.

Must work shifts as per operational requirements.

Copyediting:

Writes or rewrites headlines that work well online, not relying on the headlines off the wires, from journalists or admins, or what was in the paper.

Able to correct common and more subtle errors of grammar, typos, etc.

Ability and application to rewrite and re-angle copy whenever necessary.

Give feedback to team members who commit the same errors repeatedly.

Should be able to prioritise stories .

Should have enough of a grounding in the facts of whatever stories are dominating the news cycle that he or she will be able to contextualise stories accurately where required or ask the journalist concerned to research and add required information.

Should be able to spot and rectify mistakes or have these re-checked if something does not seem right.

Should be aware of the laws that govern our industry so that we do not get into trouble legally or from a more general perspective.

Names need to be checked and their spelling needs to be consistent.

Core Competencies:

Knowledge/Experience

An appropriate bachelor’s or higher degree in Journalism/Linguistics or appropriate work experience.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in mainstream journalism.

Advanced awareness of media law and current trends.

Skills

Excellent communication skills

Good computer skills

Excellent organisational skills

Good administrative skills

Attitude

Ability to work under pressure

News awareness

Self-motivated

Deadline driven

Team player

Other requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent a must

Valid driver’s licence a must

Own vehicle a must

Ability to work irregular hours

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Online Sub Editor

Closing date for applications: 4 September 2020.

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.