The Citizen seeks Senior Digital Journalist

Remuneration: Market Related

Province: Gauteng

City: Industria West

An opportunity for a Senior Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the Digital News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

Plan and write fresh, accurate copy to deadline for all platforms in co-operation with the Digital News Editor and Editor.

Researching of articles.

Verifying statements and facts.

Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.

Interviewing sources.

Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.

Covering important events/issues timeously.

Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.

Liaising with editors, sub-editors, design and photographers.

Establishing and maintaining a network of contacts.

Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.

Monitor social media to pick up news leads and story ideas.

Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.

Assist with online administrative functions as directed.

Create, publish and promote multimedia content.

Guide, train and coach junior staff members.

Monitor analytics constantly.

Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.

Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.

Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.

Minimum 5 years’ mainstream journalism experience .

. Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news and current affairs.

Established network of political contacts.

Newsroom and current affairs writing experience.

Skills:

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.

Communication skills.

Relationship-building skills.

Aptitude:

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

High degree of professional journalistic conduct.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Availability to work overtime and on weekends.

Ability to work speedily but accurately.

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s license

Own reliable vehicle

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Senior Digital Journalist

Closing date for applications: 20 August 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.