The Citizen seeks Senior Digital Journalist

Remuneration: Market Related
Province: Gauteng
City: Industria West
An opportunity for a Senior Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.
Purpose of the Job:
To cover news events assigned by the Digital News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.
Main Responsibilities:
- Plan and write fresh, accurate copy to deadline for all platforms in co-operation with the Digital News Editor and Editor.
- Researching of articles.
- Verifying statements and facts.
- Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.
- Interviewing sources.
- Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.
- Covering important events/issues timeously.
- Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.
- Liaising with editors, sub-editors, design and photographers.
- Establishing and maintaining a network of contacts.
- Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.
- Monitor social media to pick up news leads and story ideas.
- Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.
- Assist with online administrative functions as directed.
- Create, publish and promote multimedia content.
- Guide, train and coach junior staff members.
- Monitor analytics constantly.
- Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.
- Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.
- Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.
Core Competencies Required:
Knowledge:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.
- Minimum 5 years’ mainstream journalism experience.
- Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news and current affairs.
- Established network of political contacts.
- Newsroom and current affairs writing experience.
Skills:
- MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.
- Communication skills.
- Relationship-building skills.
Aptitude:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven.
- High degree of professional journalistic conduct.
- Ability to work both independently and in a team.
- Availability to work overtime and on weekends.
- Ability to work speedily but accurately.
Other Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license
- Own reliable vehicle
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Senior Digital Journalist
Closing date for applications: 20 August 2021
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.