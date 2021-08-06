The Citizen seeks Senior Digital Journalist

Remuneration: Market Related

Province:         Gauteng

City:                 Industria West

 

An opportunity for a Senior Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department, reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the Digital News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

 

Main Responsibilities:

  • Plan and write fresh, accurate copy to deadline for all platforms in co-operation with the Digital News Editor and Editor.
  • Researching of articles.
  • Verifying statements and facts.
  • Gathering of news from a variety of reliable sources.
  • Interviewing sources.
  • Generation of ideas and proposals for new stories.
  • Covering important events/issues timeously.
  • Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.
  • Liaising with editors, sub-editors, design and photographers.
  • Establishing and maintaining a network of contacts.
  • Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.
  • Monitor social media to pick up news leads and story ideas.
  • Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.
  • Assist with online administrative functions as directed.
  • Create, publish and promote multimedia content.
  • Guide, train and coach junior staff members.
  • Monitor analytics constantly.
  • Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.
  • Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.
  • Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.

 

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.
  • Minimum 5 years’ mainstream journalism experience.
  • Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in breaking news and current affairs.
  • Established network of political contacts.
  • Newsroom and current affairs writing experience.

 

Skills:

  • MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.
  • Communication skills.
  • Relationship-building skills.

 

Aptitude:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • High degree of professional journalistic conduct.
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team.
  • Availability to work overtime and on weekends.
  • Ability to work speedily but accurately.

 

Other Requirements:

  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own reliable vehicle

 

 

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Senior Digital Journalist

Closing date for applications:  20 August 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.