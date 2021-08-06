The Citizen seeks the a digital journalist

by | Aug 6, 2021 | 0 comments

Remuneration: Market Related

Province:         Gauteng

City:                 Industria West

 

An opportunity for a Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department (Editorial), reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

 

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Covering important events/issues and breaking news timeously.
  • Use sources, documents, computer-assisted reporting, and other journalistic tools to develop, report and write exclusive/unique stories.
  • Work with the Digital News Editor in the development of story and project ideas.
  • Create online/multi-media and social media content.
  • Do fact checking of all articles you write.
  • Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.
  • Establishing a network of contacts.
  • Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.
  • Ability to work overtime and on weekends.
  • Monitor electronic news outlets to pick up on news leads and story ideas.
  • Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.
  • Assist with online administrative functions as directed.
  • Monitor analytics constantly.
  • Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.
  • Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.
  • Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.

 

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.
  • 1 – 3 years’ mainstream journalism experience.
  • Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in the digital news environment, breaking news and current affairs.
  • Newsroom writing experience.
  • Creativity, business and news sense, technological skills and a strong understanding of the relevant audience.

 

Skills:

  • MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.
  • Communication skills.
  • Relationship-building skills.

 

Aptitude:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • High degree of professional journalistic conduct.
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team.
  • Ability to work overtime and on weekends.
  • Ability to work speedily but accurately.
  • Ability to understand Afrikaans will be an advantage

 

Other Requirements:

  • Valid driver’s license
  • Own vehicle

 

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital Journalist

Closing date for applications:  20 August 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.