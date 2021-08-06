The Citizen seeks the a digital journalist

Remuneration: Market Related
Province: Gauteng
City: Industria West
An opportunity for a Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department (Editorial), reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.
Purpose of the Job:
To cover news events assigned by the News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.
Main Responsibilities:
- Covering important events/issues and breaking news timeously.
- Use sources, documents, computer-assisted reporting, and other journalistic tools to develop, report and write exclusive/unique stories.
- Work with the Digital News Editor in the development of story and project ideas.
- Create online/multi-media and social media content.
- Do fact checking of all articles you write.
- Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.
- Establishing a network of contacts.
- Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.
- Ability to work overtime and on weekends.
- Monitor electronic news outlets to pick up on news leads and story ideas.
- Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.
- Assist with online administrative functions as directed.
- Monitor analytics constantly.
- Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.
- Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.
- Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.
Core Competencies Required:
Knowledge:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.
- 1 – 3 years’ mainstream journalism experience.
- Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in the digital news environment, breaking news and current affairs.
- Newsroom writing experience.
- Creativity, business and news sense, technological skills and a strong understanding of the relevant audience.
Skills:
- MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.
- Communication skills.
- Relationship-building skills.
Aptitude:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven.
- High degree of professional journalistic conduct.
- Ability to work both independently and in a team.
- Ability to work overtime and on weekends.
- Ability to work speedily but accurately.
- Ability to understand Afrikaans will be an advantage
Other Requirements:
- Valid driver’s license
- Own vehicle
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Digital Journalist
Closing date for applications: 20 August 2021
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.