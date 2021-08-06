The Citizen seeks the a digital journalist

Remuneration: Market Related

Province: Gauteng

City: Industria West

An opportunity for a Digital Journalist exists within our Digital Department (Editorial), reporting to the Digital News Editor of The Citizen.

Purpose of the Job:

To cover news events assigned by the News Editor and to produce accurate and well-written stories daily for our publication.

Main Responsibilities:

Covering important events/issues and breaking news timeously.

Use sources, documents, computer-assisted reporting, and other journalistic tools to develop, report and write exclusive/unique stories.

Work with the Digital News Editor in the development of story and project ideas.

Create online/multi-media and social media content.

Do fact checking of all articles you write.

Adhere to Code of Ethics and Editorial Standards and Practices.

Establishing a network of contacts.

Staying up to date with privacy, contempt and defamation laws.

Ability to work overtime and on weekends.

Monitor electronic news outlets to pick up on news leads and story ideas.

Upload, publish and promote stories to the website and online.

Assist with online administrative functions as directed.

Monitor analytics constantly.

Utilise analytics to maximise all stories and articles published on citizen.co.za.

Adhere to Google algorithm requirements and write with SEO and Google search in mind.

Study and adhere to The Citizen and citizen.co.za’s Voice and Style Guide.

Core Competencies Required:

Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Journalism.

1 – 3 years’ mainstream journalism experience.

Talent for writing, coupled with a keen interest in the digital news environment, breaking news and current affairs.

Newsroom writing experience.

Creativity, business and news sense, technological skills and a strong understanding of the relevant audience.

Skills:

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook.

Communication skills.

Relationship-building skills.

Aptitude:

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

High degree of professional journalistic conduct.

Ability to work both independently and in a team.

Ability to work overtime and on weekends.

Ability to work speedily but accurately.

Ability to understand Afrikaans will be an advantage

Other Requirements:

Valid driver’s license

Own vehicle

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Digital Journalist

Closing date for applications: 20 August 2021

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

The Citizen reserves the right to not fill the position.