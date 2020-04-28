loading...

The Misery Merchants by Ruth Hopkins’s now available

The Misery Merchants. Please get yourself a copy of Ruth Hopkins’s book

The Misery Merchants is a hard-hitting exposé of G4S, the company running a private prison in Mangaung, South Africa. Hopkins presents up-close encounters with prison gangs members who run the prison, frank and revealing interviews with prisoners, and a unique insight into the minds of the warders on the torture squad.

This work was produced under the auspices of the Wits Justice Project (WJP), an investigative journalism project of the Journalism Department at the University of the Witwatersrand. The WJP investigates miscarriages of justice within the South African criminal justice system such as wrongful convictions, torture in prisons, prison conditions and other human rights abuses.