The Wits Centre for Journalism Seeks Senior Lecturer

The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) is seeking to make an appointment at the rank of Senior Lecturer to start in January 2023. The Centre offers a postgraduate programme with a full-time and part-time stream at honours, masters and doctoral levels. We envisage that the successful candidate will play a central role in teaching and research that is both theoretically innovative and relevant to journalism as a practice. Requirements: Candidates should have experience in teaching journalism and media theory at university level, and be keen researchers with an established publication record. It is critical that candidates demonstrate an ability to teach in at least two subject areas at postgraduate level, eg. journalism ethics, climate or health journalism and histories of journalism, and to supervise in the narrative and/or academic streams.

Candidates must have a PhD, a highly developed record of teaching, postgraduate supervision and research. Responsibilities: The successful candidate will be required to take on senior leadership roles in the department; lecture and tutor a wide-ranging curriculum across all years of study; supervise postgraduate students; be research-active in areas related to the discipline, participate in interdisciplinary research and teaching; take on administrative responsibilities flowing from teaching portfolios, and take part in the intellectual and public life of the School and University.