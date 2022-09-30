The Wits Centre for Journalism Seeks Senior Lecturer

|Job Title
|Senior Lecturer
|Location
|Braamfontein,ZA
|Organization Name
|Journalism & Media Studies – School of Literature, Languages & Media
|Department Description
|Since its founding 22 years ago, the Wits Centre for Journalism has established an international profile as one of the leading centres for journalism in Africa. The Centre combines high-level professional coursework with a theoretical and research focus and has played an important role in providing postgraduate education to working journalists. The Centre’s core intellectual trajectories include narrative and financial journalism, the nexus between climate, health and economics, histories of journalism in the Global South and, data and investigative journalism.
|Brief Description
|The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) is seeking to make an appointment at the rank of Senior Lecturer to start in January 2023. The Centre offers a postgraduate programme with a full-time and part-time stream at honours, masters and doctoral levels.
We envisage that the successful candidate will play a central role in teaching and research that is both theoretically innovative and relevant to journalism as a practice.
Requirements: Candidates should have experience in teaching journalism and media theory at university level, and be keen researchers with an established publication record. It is critical that candidates demonstrate an ability to teach in at least two subject areas at postgraduate level, eg. journalism ethics, climate or health journalism and histories of journalism, and to supervise in the narrative and/or academic streams.
Responsibilities: The successful candidate will be required to take on senior leadership roles in the department; lecture and tutor a wide-ranging curriculum across all years of study; supervise postgraduate students; be research-active in areas related to the discipline, participate in interdisciplinary research and teaching; take on administrative responsibilities flowing from teaching portfolios, and take part in the intellectual and public life of the School and University.
|Detailed Description
|Job Requirements
|Additional Details
|How To Apply
|To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits /Self Service application/”Apply for a job”
External applicants are invited to apply, by registering a profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting your application.
*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.
WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Employment%20Equity.pdf
Closing Date: 24th October 2022
Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.
The University reserves the right not to make an appointment or to re-advertise.