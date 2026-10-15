Top three African Investigative Journalist of the Year finalists announced

Johannesburg – The judging panel of the African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award have announced the top three finalists for 2026. The finalists emerged as the continent’s top contenders from a submissions pool of over 200 entries.

The finalists, in no particular order, are:

Your Eyes, Their Data – Naipanoi Lepapa, Kenya, in collaboration with Julia Lindblom of Göteborgs-Posten and Ahmed Abdigadir of Svenska Dagbladet

This cross-border investigation exposed how sensitive footage from Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, including intimate and financial recordings, was routed to Nairobi-based data annotators for labelling with inadequate anonymisation, consent, or worker protection. The exposé triggered regulatory scrutiny in Kenya, the UK, and Ireland, multiple US class-action lawsuits, and led Meta to pause the annotation project and end its contract with the outsourcing firm.

Nine Lives: King Cat and His Tender Empire – Jeff Wicks, News24, South Africa

Wicks produced nearly 30 stories over 18 months tracing a tenderpreneur’s capture of a R360-million police tender and his ties to sitting and former police ministers. The investigation resulted in tender cancellations (saving at least R310m), an SIU referral, and the arrest and prosecution of the National Police Commissioner, feeding directly into the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in South Africa.

Lead In Their Blood / Poor Oversight, Regulatory Failure Expose Nigerians to Slow Death from Battery Recycling – Folashade Ogunrinde and Oladeinde Olawoyin, Premium Times, with The Examination, Nigeria

The reporting duo commissioned independent blood-lead testing on 70 residents, plus soil and air quality sampling near battery recycling plants in Ogun State, to provide objective scientific evidence in their exposé rather than relying on testimony alone. The story’s impact was seen in triggered plant closures, free blood-lead testing for residents, and a House of Representatives investigation.

The winner and runners-up will be announced at a gala ceremony at this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) in Nairobi, Kenya on 11 November.

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious annual award, hosted by the Wits Centre for Journalism with support from Absa, celebrates outstanding African investigative reporting that has significant public impact, holds power to account and reveals untold truths.

The awards attracted a record number of entrants in 2026 with over 200 submissions.

“Judging these awards is never an easy process as there is so much valuable investigative journalism happening on our continent now,” said convenor of judges and veteran Namibian journalist, Gwen Lister.

“We really had to apply our minds as we assessed the investigative work of shortlisted finalists against a background of strict criteria. This resulted in lively debates and in-depth discussions as we examined the merits and impact of their work.”

“As judges, we all hope that striving for the prestigious title of African Investigative Journalist of the Year will spur on journalists across the continent to even greater heights,” added Lister.

“In the context of a lack of resources, ongoing threats of violence and death, and misinformation/disinformation, these awards reaffirm journalism’s role in holding power to account. I wish we could recognise every one of the entrants through these awards, but it is impossible. The top three though, represent all of these incredible journalists and their impactful work,” said Dr Dinesh Balliah, Director of the Wits Centre for Journalism.

“At Absa, we recognise the critical role that investigative journalism plays in strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust,” said Daniel Munslow, Managing Executive: Group Communications at Absa Group.

“The 2026 Absa African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award celebrates some of the continent’s finest journalistic talent and the important work they do in bringing vital issues to light. We are proud to support a platform that champions excellence in journalism and contributes to building more informed, resilient and prosperous societies across Africa.”

The 2026 African Investigative Journalism Conference will take place from 10 – 12 November at the Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. Registration is ongoing via Quicket.