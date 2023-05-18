Upcoming short courses and certificates at the Wits Centre for Journalism

The Wits Centre for Journalism has a number of exciting short courses coming up in June and July, giving you the perfect opportunity to upskill, take a refresher, or transfer your existing skillset into journalism and media.

What you need to earn a certificate: Attend the course and fulfil the assessment requirements to receive a Wits University Certificate of Competence. If you are accepted into Honours or Masters at a later point, you can apply for up to two of these courses to be credited towards your degree.

How to apply: All certificate courses cost R9 600. To register, fill in the application form and email it to admissions@journalism.co.za

Course times to be advised where applicable.

TV / Video Journalism (14 to 28 June, times to be confirmed)

The course will give students a grounding in television journalism that is applicable to television broadcasting as well as to audio visual journalism on the Internet and mobile media. Students on the course will learn how to research, develop, plan, shoot and edit television stories. They will gain an understanding of television storytelling and how it differs from other media. They will learn to analyse television news stories and the narrative techniques employed. They will learn basic skills and concepts in shooting and editing television material. The course is mostly practical with assignments that must be completed against deadlines. Some readings will be given for reading prior to the course. Click here to read the full course description.

Radio / Audio Journalism (3 – 14 July, times to be confirmed)

This course offers a practical introduction to the skills needed in radio journalism, covering everything from fast-paced bulletin work to the richness and depth of longer packages – the features of the airwaves. The course includes live broadcasting experience on campus. Full-time over two weeks, followed by requirements for further practical work in students’ own time. The course coordinator for 2023 is journalist and broadcaster Charles Leonard.

Introduction to Financial Journalism (begins week of 17 July, 3pm to 5pm; exact day to be confirmed)

This course is aimed at journalists who wish to enter this field or want a better understanding of the workings of finance and the economy. The course can be thought of as financial journalism for non-financial journalists. The course material will include numeracy and financial literacy, and an overview of the key financial institutions. It will introduce the key financial terms and metrics used by working journalists, including those dealing with statistics, the economy and finance.

The course will include news writing, with students being required to write up a number of stories using statistical, economic and financial data. It also considers the role of the financial journalist in a modern economy and the debate between the relative roles of the public and private sectors in such an economy.

Representatives of key institutions such as the South African Reserve Bank and Statistics SA will be invited to address the class. Click here to see all financial courses on offer at the WCJ.

Creating the Media (begins on 17 July; exact day and time to be confirmed)

This course will help budding entrepreneurs harness their ideas around new media start-ups or services that aid the industry. Students will look at new media business models and their implications and research and draw up a plan for their own venture. This will involve learning all aspects of the media business, including understanding audiences and their relationship to content, design, marketing, the regulatory and legal environment, and more. The course coordinator is mining engineer and media entrepreneur, Phillip Mogodi.

Admissions and contact information

These courses do not run every year, depending on demand and the availability of teachers. Please note that entry to all courses is subject to the agreement of the course coordinator since some courses may require minimum levels of previous experience. Please see the 2023 timetable for course days and times. Find out more about the Wits Radio Academy’s certificate courses and Development Communication Certificates.

How to apply: All certificate courses cost R9 600. To register, fill in the application form and email it to admissions@journalism.co.za.

For inquiries, please contact us by sending an email to Zimbili Zulu at admissions@journalism.co.za or call us on (011) 717-4028.