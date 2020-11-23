Vacancy for a Current Affairs and Lifestyle writer at All4Women

Province: Gauteng

Gauteng City: Industria West

Industria West Type: Full-time

All4Women has a vacancy for a Current Affairs and flexible Lifestyle writer for its Johannesburg editorial department. The position requires a specialist in trending online and print news, and a good understanding of lifestyle topics (food, home décor, travel, fashion).

The position is ideal for an energetic, self-motivated person interested in working in a digital first environment who is digitally savvy.

The ideal candidate would be a self-starter who comes with a great contact book who can secure exclusive stories, should not be camera shy and should be able to easily put together a story with fresh comment.

This position is for someone who understands how to take a social media story forward, who understands the difference between a UB and a PV and what SEO means and why it’s important. The ideal candidate should be accustomed to working on various online communication tools.

The candidate must have the ability to assume ownership of his/her work to ensure we place a quality product in the hands of our readers.

You should be brimming with ideas, be able to work in a fast-paced environment and understand how to prioritise work. You will be required to file for print, online and premium on a regular basis.

The successful candidate will report directly to the Editor of All4Women.

Main Responsibilities in Current Affairs:

Develop innovative ideas, along with the editor for writing, editing and breaking news content relevant to the All4Women audience, including exclusive interviews

Adapt and write articles from mainstream news media coverage to actively engage the All4Women readership

Stay up to date with current affairs and news that affects/is relevant to our readership

Pursue news and current affairs leads for All4Women around trends, viral content, breaking news, and analysis

Suggest new angles and ideas for relevant articles that are impartial and well-researched

Be willing to follow up on leads, develop a contact database, source comments from relevant contacts

Collaborate with The Citizen editor to look for content sharing opportunities, check content and edit articles to suit the All4Women strategy

Follow news-related ‘Celebrities’ and popular sports stars (Gigabas, Tito Mboweni, Caster Semenya, Kolisis)– Be able to research and translate information into content that is easily read, enjoyed, understood and shared by the All4Women reader

Research, write and submit stories within established timelines

Work independently to produce high quality content.

Have a proven track record

Main Responsibilities in Lifestyle:

Develop innovative ideas, along with the editor for writing engaging lifestyle content relevant to the All4Women audience

Suggest new angles and ideas for relevant articles that are impartial and well-researched

Research, write and submit stories within established timelines

Work independently to produce high quality content.

Have a proven track record

Minimum Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent a must

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field preferred

At least three years’ experience in journalism, communications, marketing, public relations, advertising, social media or related media field and writing/reporting experience

A portfolio of work that demonstrates reporting, writing, photography, video skills as well as successful social media engagement.

Good general knowledge on a wide variety of lifestyle, entertainment, and current affairs topics as well as a good understanding of the technicalities of online and how it operates

Valid Driver’s licence

Ability to work irregular hours; Position may require shift work as and when required to accommodate big events

Knowledge/Experience

Excellent reporting, researching, interviewing, writing and storytelling skills

Can write with urgency for digital products and provide meaning and context for print products

Ability to handle multiple assignments and deadlines simultaneously and produce accurate work at a high volume

Use research to tailor stories to fit the audiences for print and digital products

Be familiar and comfortable with standards for avoiding libel and slander, and have a good grasp of the legalities of filing for online

Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment and be committed to learning throughout their careers.

A demonstrated interest in current affairs

Skills

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Outlook

Excellent communication, language, networking and people skills

Excellent research skills

Ability to work accurately

Ability to work under pressure, and after hours when necessary

Deadline-driven

High degree of professional journalistic conduct

Ability to work both independently and in a team

Other requirements

Solid references

No criminal record

Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za

Reference in subject line: Current Affairs Content Producer

Closing date for applications: 30 November 2020

Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.

All4Women reserves the right to not fill the position.