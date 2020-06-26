Volume seeks Junior podcast producer

About Volume

Volume is an exciting, forward-thinking podcasting company. We are home to a range of award-winning podcasts and have produced a number of them with exceptional, international clients. See more about us at www.volume.africa.

Job details: Junior Podcast Producer — six month contract

Volume is looking for a full-time Junior Podcast Producer who can work on a whole range of podcasts. We need you to be an editor, writer and producer. Because of COVID-19 you must be fully equipped to work from home.

Skills needed

A full knowledge of Pro Tools or Adobe Audition and an ability to edit quickly (this is essential). And an ability to do a final mix.

An ability to script for radio. This means writing intros, outros, narration and questions.

An ability to write emails and correspond articulately in all forms of communication.

An ability to audio-edit with the final editorial product in mind (to have a sense of what is interesting or necessary in a piece, not just the technical edits).

A passion for recorded audio and podcasts in general.

A personable nature and an ability to talk to clients and receive feedback from them if necessary.

An ability to take on a project and run with it.

A need to be a part of a company that is small but is growing and has big ambitions.

An additional African language is not essential, but would put you at a great advantage.

An undergrad degree, especially in media with a radio component, would also put you at an advantage.

Please send examples of your audio work, a CV and cover letter to paul@volume.africa.

Deadline for applications: 8th of July 2020