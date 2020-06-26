Volume seeks Junior podcast producer

About Volume
Volume is an exciting, forward-thinking podcasting company. We are home to a range of award-winning podcasts and have produced a number of them with exceptional, international clients. See more about us at www.volume.africa.
Job details: Junior Podcast Producer — six month contract
Volume is looking for a full-time Junior Podcast Producer who can work on a whole range of podcasts. We need you to be an editor, writer and producer. Because of COVID-19 you must be fully equipped to work from home.
Skills needed
- A full knowledge of Pro Tools or Adobe Audition and an ability to edit quickly (this is essential). And an ability to do a final mix.
- An ability to script for radio. This means writing intros, outros, narration and questions.
- An ability to write emails and correspond articulately in all forms of communication.
- An ability to audio-edit with the final editorial product in mind (to have a sense of what is interesting or necessary in a piece, not just the technical edits).
- A passion for recorded audio and podcasts in general.
- A personable nature and an ability to talk to clients and receive feedback from them if necessary.
- An ability to take on a project and run with it.
- A need to be a part of a company that is small but is growing and has big ambitions.
- An additional African language is not essential, but would put you at a great advantage.
- An undergrad degree, especially in media with a radio component, would also put you at an advantage.
Please send examples of your audio work, a CV and cover letter to paul@volume.africa.
Deadline for applications: 8th of July 2020