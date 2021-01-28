Volume seeks Sound Engineer

About Volume
Volume is an exciting, forward-thinking podcasting company. We are home to a range of award-winning podcasts and have produced a number of them with exceptional, international clients. See more about us at www.volume.africa.
We are looking for a full-time Sound Engineer to help produce our world-class podcasts.
Job — Sound Engineer — six month contract
Volume is looking for a full-time Sound Engineer who can work on a range of podcasts. They should have skills to perform a final mix, clean distorted audio, do remote recordings for clients and edit audio together into a cohesive narrative. Most importantly, they must have an interest in podcasts and be able to work with a producer to create a great product.
Skills needed
- An interest and understanding of podcasts and how they differ technically from radio and live performance.
- An ability to write emails and correspond articulately in all forms of communication.
- A need to be a part of a company that is small but is growing and has big ambitions.
- An additional language is not essential, but would put you at a great advantage.
- A degree or diploma, especially in sound engineering, would also put you at an advantage.
- An ability to prepare remote (and in-person) recordings and make sure we get the best possible sound for our podcasts.
- An ability to work with a producer and be engaged in the editorial process.
- An ability to edit audio from a script, do a final mix and clean distorted or noisy audio.
- You should be able to work in Pro Tools or Adobe Audition (and preferably both).
- An ability to act as a “quality control” and to tell the producer that something isn’t technically good enough if necessary.
- An ability to work with music and edit music into a podcast so it works emotionally.
- An ability to take on a project and run with it.
- Experience with client-facing work and working to a deadline.
- A reasonable knowledge of microphones and physical tech.
Please send examples of your audio work, a CV and cover letter to paul@volume.africa.
Deadline for applications is 1st of Feb 2021.