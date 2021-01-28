Volume seeks Sound Engineer

About Volume

Volume is an exciting, forward-thinking podcasting company. We are home to a range of award-winning podcasts and have produced a number of them with exceptional, international clients. See more about us at ​www.volume.africa​.

We are looking for a full-time ​Sound Engineer​ to help produce our world-class podcasts.

Job — Sound Engineer — six month contract

Volume is looking for a full-time ​Sound Engineer ​who can work on a range of podcasts. They should have skills to perform a final mix, clean distorted audio, do remote recordings for clients and edit audio together into a cohesive narrative. Most importantly, they must have an interest in podcasts and be able to work with a producer to create a great product.

Skills needed

An interest and understanding of podcasts and how they differ technically from radio and live performance.

An ability to write emails and correspond articulately in all forms of communication.

A need to be a part of a company that is small but is growing and has big ambitions.

An additional language is not essential, but would put you at a great advantage.

A degree or diploma, especially in sound engineering, would also put you at an advantage.

An ability to prepare remote (and in-person) recordings and make sure we get the best possible sound for our podcasts.

An ability to work with a producer and be engaged in the editorial process.

An ability to edit audio from a script, do a final mix and clean distorted or noisy audio.

You should be able to work in Pro Tools or Adobe Audition (and preferably both).

An ability to act as a “quality control” and to tell the producer that something isn’t technically good enough if necessary.

An ability to work with music and edit music into a podcast so it works emotionally.

An ability to take on a project and run with it.

Experience with client-facing work and working to a deadline.

A reasonable knowledge of microphones and physical tech.

Please send examples of your audio work, a CV and cover letter to ​paul@volume.africa​.

Deadline for applications is 1st of Feb 2021.