WATCH: Launch of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership

The Sustainable Journalism Partnership is a global forum where journalists, media researchers, sustainability researchers and entrepreneurs in an informal and deliberative environment develop knowledge and practice about the relationship between journalism and environmental, social and economic sustainability: in research, education, business and journalistic practice.

The objectives of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership are to:

define the new research area sustainable journalism develop models and operate action research projects based on the concept of sustainable journalism for the benefit of journalistic reporting, business models and education. promote and encourage events, research and good practice related to sustainable journalism. assist members who need support in processes, activities and funding related to sustainable journalism. stimulate links between relevant national and international organisations, media companies and authorities within and between the public, private sector and civil society promote communication, cooperation and collaboration between members stimulate scientific publication in the research area of sustainable journalism

The need for a Sustainable Journalism Partnership stems from two concurrent global crises:

Society’s sustainability crisis , related to climate change, poverty, equality, armed conflicts, gender equality and crumbling democracies.

The sustainability crisis of journalism , which stems from a drop in advertising revenues, fierce competition from global social media companies, media capture, restrictions on freedom of expression, disinformation, and the public’s declining trust in the media.

We at the Sustainable Journalism Partnership believe that these crises are intertwined. A sustainable society – environmentally, socially and economically – requires journalism that addresses the sustainability challenges facing society. And the sustainability and continued relevance of journalism, both as a practice and a business, in turn depends on its ability to meet these needs.

Based on this logic, we see a need to expand the traditional role of journalism to include what we call sustainable journalism: independent, economically sustainable journalism with enduring economic foundations which not only safeguards and promotes democracy, but also enables a sustainable society.

Organisers

Fojo Media Institute, Linnaeus University – a global media development organisation based in Sweden, with partners and operations in more than 30 countries in Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

World Association of News Publishers – representing 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, 60 publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

Wits Centre for Journalism – a centre to reimagine and build quality, independent South African and continental journalism that is able to meet the challenge of rapid change. Through teaching, research, innovation, practice and public engagement, the centre charts the future of African journalism, media and communications.

Global Investigative Journalism Network – the international hub for the world’s investigative reporters. 227 member groups in 88 countries and staff based in 24 countries.

Internews, Earth Journalism Network – a global network that capacitates reporters all over the world on environmental reporting. 14 000 members from 180 countries.

Global Forum for Media Development – the global community of media development and journalism support organisations, engaging the organisations listed above and 100 more.

