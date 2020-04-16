WATCH: The virus, fake news and journalism

Chair of the South African Editor’s Forum and editor for Eyewitness News in South Africa, Mahlatse Mahlase, Africa Check chief editor, Lee Mwiti and director at First Draft News Claire Wardle were in conversation with head of Wits Journalis, Prof Franz Kruger about the virus, fake news and journalism.

The department of journalism at Wits University held this webinar on 15 April 2020 with the aim of tackling some of these questions during the Covid-19 lockdown period in South Africa: