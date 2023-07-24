WCJ endorses Big Tech and Journalism: Principles for Fair Compensation

The Wits Centre for Journalism is proud to endorse the Big Tech and Journalism: Principles for Fair Compensation, which were adopted at a conference at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg on 14 July, 2023.

The Principles have subsequently been endorsed by over 50 people in 20 countries, with support from leading journalists, media organisations, scholars, publisher groups, activists and economists, including 2001 Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz.

These principles are intended to help in the design, implementation and evaluation of public policy mechanisms that oblige digital platforms and news publishers to engage with each other to develop fair economic terms. The principles recognise freedom of expression as a foundational human right underpinning democracy and support public interest journalism as a public good that should be available to all. Any mechanisms pertaining to the principles must therefore be founded on the same commitment.

The Principles are intended to be universal, serving as a framework for any country seeking to address media sustainability through competition or regulatory approaches, while enabling adaptation to the unique context. It is hoped that the Principles will represent an important step forward in addressing news media sustainability and serve as a guide to journalists, news publishers, Big Tech platforms, governments and regulators across the world.

Click here to download the Big Tech and Journalism: Principles for Fair Compensation document.

Click here to download the Conference Report.