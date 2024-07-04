WCJ hosts workshop on community radio governance, sustainability, and viability

Celebrating 30 years of democratic broadcasting, community radio remains a vital component in the South African media mix. To help stakeholders and media organisations stay on top of changes and challenges in this dynamic environment, the Wits Centre for Journalism hosted a three-day workshop looking at issues of community radio governance, sustainability and viability.

The workshop also sought to collect valuable data on where the industry is currently positioned, following major events like the Covid pandemic.

“Community radio challenges have evolved over time, with the sector grappling with financial and technological sustainability, as well as regulatory and governance issues,” says Citizen Justice Network coordinator, Lerato Makate.

“During the workshop, we unpacked these challenges and explored ways in which we might strengthen the sector at varying levels, such as effective systems for community radio hubs as platforms for collaborative resource generation at provincial level, including leveraging collective resources for government-sponsored programs.

“These functional hubs provide a platform for community radio stations to engage in collective bargaining, targeting local, provincial and national government, as well as corporate companies,” she says.

SABC Media Strategy Manager: Sales Division, Florence Kikine, also looked at informed approaches to monetisation on different platforms to generate revenue for the community radio sector, including exploring podcast content for revenue generation.

Delegates discussed compliance for effective governance and management across the community radio sector, and how effective planning and holistic organisational development can greatly increase the sustainability of stations.

“The community radio sector in South Africa is notorious for being non-compliant in governance issues, and this compromises a station’s licence conditions, which can be revoked,” says Makate.

A session facilitated by PowerFM Head of News, Morio Sanyane, explored how high-quality radio programming and content can improve a station’s marketing and sales outcomes, which improve sustainability.

“There is always a disjuncture between marketing and quality programming in the radio industry, and even worse within the community radio sector. Such a disconnect makes it difficult for radio stations to attract funding and clients.”

Delegates also heard a presentation from Julia Sham-Guild, Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). NAB aims to foster a sustainable and robust broadcasting system in South Africa. It engages regularly with policymakers and regulators to advance a level playing field and an industry that is grounded in the principles of democracy, diversity, and freedom of expression.

Makate said it was alarming that of more than 250 community radio stations in South Africa, only 40 are members of NAB.

“I urge more community stations to get involved with NAB, as they deal with regulation and work with policy makers, which is important in ensuring policy is reflective of what can be made possible on the ground in serving communities.”