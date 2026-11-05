WCJ hosts Zakes Mda book launch

The Wits Centre for Journalism hosted the launch of Prof Zakes Mda’s new book, Chris Hani: A Life of Courage and Compassion at the Great Hall on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

Mda, professor emeritus at Ohio University, was joined in conversation by Prof Bongani Ngqulunga, a scholar of political science based at the University of Johannesburg, to reflect on the book writing process and on the life of Chris Hani as a father and human being.

“It was important for me to create a picture of the rounded person that Hani was, not only as seen through a political lens,” said Mda.

“Writing this book, discovering this person, was a fun and deeply rewarding experience which took me to some of the most remote scholarly archives around the world holding undigitised historical fragments of Hani’s life,” he said.

The book, considered the first authorised biography of Hani, was written by Mda through archival work and access to Hani’s family, friends, and political peers. Mda was able to interview surviving members of Umkhonto we Sizwe who fought side-by-side with Hani in the Wankie Campaign, as well as those who “saw Hani cry for the first time” in 1990 when he learned of the ANC’s abrupt decision to suspend the armed struggle.

Reading the book, it was clear that Hani was a man who “wore his heart on his sleeve”, said Ngqulunga.

Dr Blade Nzimande, who worked closely with Hani congratulated Mda on the launch of the book.

“There have been a few books written about Boet Chris, as I used to call him, but this one is historic as it is his first official biography, endorsed by the Hani family. The title is so appropriate – a life of courage and compassion. I don’t think there is any other description that captures Boet Chris quite as well as that.”

The launch was attended by over 300 guests including the family of Chris Hani along with struggle heroes and their families.

Recognising the contributions of these individuals to the struggle for freedom in South Africa, WCJ Director Dr Dinesh Balliah said, “I want to recognise the many sisters and brothers, sons and daughters of the men and women who gave their lives to the struggle and who unwittingly experienced violence and were saddled with lifelong trauma and little room for healing. Your sacrifices also contributed to the freedom we enjoy today.”

The book is available here.